The politically rotten FBI is riddled with anti-Trump, pro-Biden hooligans

David Marcus is a columnist and author of Charade: The COVID Lies that Crushed a Nation.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and late Tuesday the Justice Department released a court filing from an Instagram-worthy: secret documents scattered across the floor at former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

However, Trump was quick to claim that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents staged the photo to… [him] look bad.’

Horrible way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps pretending it was me who did it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. .” he tweeted.

Unfortunately, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Tuesday’s filing — in which the DOJ argued that it is not necessary to allow Trump’s request for a “special master,” aka third party to inspect the items seized from his home last month to honor – provided little context for the controversial image.

And again, it looks like the FBI and DOJ are trying to convict the former president in cable news court, rather than an actual courtroom.

It’s an embarrassing turn of events.

There is every reason to believe that Trump is right about the fact that this photo was staged.

The FBI has given reasonable people little choice but to question just about everything it says or does today, especially when it comes to the former Commander in Chief.

This is a man who has harassed the FBI for years without filing a single charge.

Enough is enough.

If it’s not clear by now, it should be: It’s time to clean up the FBI.

Look at the countless messes it’s gotten involved in.

A new report released Tuesday claims FBI Director Christopher Wray has lost the trust of those under his command.

‘I hear from’ [FBI personnel] that they feel the director has lost control of the agency,” Kurt Siuzdak, an attorney who represents FBI whistleblowers, told the Washington Times on Tuesday. “They say, ‘How does this man survive? He is leaving. He has to go.’

The powerful Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Chuck Grassley, has demanded Wray help him investigate a “deep-seated political infection” in the agency that has reportedly been investigating not only Trump, but the scammer First son, Hunter Biden.

The call for Wray’s impeachment follows the departure from the office of Timothy Thibault, the top agent in the FBI field office in Washington, last Friday, amid whistleblower allegations that he prevented a criminal investigation into Hunter’s laptop.

Thibault was escorted out of the office by “headquarters-looking types,” the Times reported.

We were told this was standard procedure and the timing completely coincidental, but if you believe that I have a file to sell you.

In fact, it all started with the infamous Christopher Steele dossier, which the FBI in the Clinton camp took for granted without question.

They then used the obvious fake to get an injunction to spy on Trump’s campaign, and an FBI attorney was convicted of lying to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to make it happen.

On August 8, the FBI, which for years harassed former President Donald Trump without filing a single charge, raided his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

And let’s not forget the steamy text messages from G-Man Peter Strzok and G-Woman Lisa Page in which the star-crossed lovers assured themselves that there would be a “Plan B” to keep Trump out of office.

Then, for a few more years, we had Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into the fabricated case of Russia collusion, which spiraled out of control like a wet star, complete with leaks that left liberal pundits salivating at the idea the walls were closing in on us. Trump.

Until suddenly they weren’t there anymore.

Hopes and dreams, crushed.

Then there was Andrew McCabe, the disgraced former deputy director of the FBI who insisted even the DOJ’s own inspector general lie multiple times and violate FBI codes and policies.

He wasn’t prosecuted, of course, and look where that took him: Contributor status at CNN!

In Joe Rogan’s podcast last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg dropped another bombshell that opened up even more holes in the FBI’s credibility.

It appears that a few days before the New York Post posted its story on the Hunter Biden laptop in October 2020, agents warned Zuck that they feared a Russian disinformation campaign was about to be launched.

The FBI says they never named the laptop, but oddly enough, just after the publication of the Post’s laptop story, which everyone now agrees was 100 percent accurate, 51 former intelligence officials signed a letter detailing the story. was mentioned, you guessed it. it, Russian disinformation.

See the bow they put on that neat package?

Or we could talk about disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, who briefed then-elected President Trump about the fake file — then rushed to his waiting car to record the incoming presidential response — with plans to reveal them later. to make.

Or the plan to trap then-national security adviser Michael Flynn with an obscure hundreds of years old law that has never led to a prosecution in the country’s history.

There are almost too many examples to list.

Simply put, everything related to the name Donald J. Trump was (is) being chased to the ends of the earth by an eager FBI.

Again, even the FBI itself knows it has a problem.

This week it took the ridiculously feeble step of banning cops from openly attending political functions to “avoid” the appearance of bias.

But we are way beyond the appearance of bias.

The constant unequal treatment of Trump and Biden by our top law enforcement agency is so obvious, so unbelievably obvious, that these small corrections around the margins or greater oversight are woefully inadequate.

There should now be a total top-down check on the FBI.

And it should probably include the firing or resignation of Director Wray, who has utterly failed in his efforts — if he made any — to hold the anti-Trump, pro-Biden hooligans in his organization to account. call.

America saved the FBI before it destroyed itself.

Forty-six percent of the country now has an unfavorable view of the FBI, according to polls. You can guess which 46 percent that is.

It’s bad and unsustainable enough for half the country to distrust federal law enforcement, but when that divide is broken on such partisan lines, it’s not only unsustainable, it’s dangerous.

Now Biden, the leader of a Democratic Party that has turned American cities into havens of violent crime with their anti-police policies, has the audacity to suggest that criticizing the obviously partisan FBI proves that it is really Republicans who are against law enforcement.

It’s an absurd joke that Americans won’t buy. The FBI rot has reached the core.

To regain the trust of the American people, it, and the DOJ, must make real and substantial changes.

No more leaks, no more staged photos, no more hiding Biden family crimes.

We need an honest and transparent FBI. And we need it now.