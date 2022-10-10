The policy that shall not be named

This article is an on-site version of our Swamp Notes newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every Monday and Friday

That’s industrial policy folks. In the past, all developed countries except the US participated, albeit quietly. Now it’s back in fashion and even Americans love it. It’s always been central to the Biden administration, but now, according to a senior official I interviewed recently, business leaders are coming to Washington and asking for a signal in the noise of deglobalization — if they’re in Vietnam, Mexico, be South Carolina? Should they invest in clean technology or biotech, or both? They are also seeking increased public support for increased domestic production in the wake of the semiconductor industry’s multi-billion dollar boost.

But what exactly is industrial policy? And how should it be used – if it is used at all – in the US?

Let’s start by understanding that the contours of industrial policy differ from country to country. Command and control states like China explicitly choose winning sectors, and even companies, and give them lavish public incentives, for better or for worse. They also engage in mercantilism and protectionism of all kinds to foreclose and support the local markets. European countries such as France back “national champions” (think Airbus) and Germany is known for its co-determination model of corporate governance in which the public sector, the private sector and labor all play a role in the way companies operate.

But the US is different. The country has been run like a business for the past half century – lean and mean. As long as consumer prices fell, it didn’t matter how many industries were lost or jobs outsourced and/or supplanted by technology. That is now changing (see Monday’s column on the death of the trickle-down economy) for all sorts of reasons, from national security and environmental concerns to technological and demographic shifts favoring more domestic production and labor. The right and left, in particular, are trying to figure out what the contours of a more government-driven economic policy should be. How do we make industrial policy something that supports equitable growth, rather than simply becoming a boomerang for already prosperous companies?

Last Friday I spoke at a Roosevelt Institute event “Progressive Industrial Policy: 2022 and Beyond” which was a great deep dive into this topic (see the event livestream, here). Below are five of my best takeaways:

We need more data. In recent decades, most federal government offices dedicated to collecting data on the production of goods have been shut down. That is one of the reasons why it has taken longer than necessary to increase production of personal protective equipment during the Covid pandemic. We didn’t even know how many things we were producing, or who was doing it. Collecting basic data doesn’t cost that much money, and having this kind of information about what is or can be produced in the country would be a good starting point for shaping better policies (in that regard, we would also consider the Donald Trump – era cuts from the Office of Financial Research, which collects similar information about financial markets). Environmental sustainability and good jobs are crucial economic organizational principles. We have always lived in a world where driving gross domestic product growth was priority number one. But in the future, controlling climate change and issues of income distribution (both at the national and global levels) are likely to be top priorities. So policymakers will have to ask themselves whether their regulations support reduced use of fossil fuels, the transition to clean energy and the creation of jobs for the middle class. Manufacturing isn’t just a “fetish to keep low-educated white men in the powerful positions they find themselves in,” as economist Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics put it rather shockingly at the Cato Institute recently. Rather, it is a building block for place-based economy (particularly in the era of high-tech manufacturing, which combines services and technology in a deeper way than old factory jobs did, it is the core of a strong and diverse economy). Besides, I remain shocked at how few mainstream economists understand how companies are run, or even how geopolitics works. Perhaps the economics profession itself is a way of keeping well-educated white men in the positions of power in which they find themselves. Services are also important. Growth is people plus productivity. Getting more minorities and women into the labor market is crucial for growth, and since most of them work in the service sector, you need to build that into industrial strategies. That’s why unions, for example, focus on organizing home-care workers (amazing fact: these workers were kicked out of the social security system years ago and are fighting for pensions; Washington just became the first state to grant them). Implementation is difficult. Neoliberalism died hard because it was simple – a stock price is the only measure of success, government should just get out of the way. It’s harder to get more votes in the room, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

My colleagues Joe Sinclair, Gregory Bobillot and I traveled across the country to see why industrial farming has become so toxic and what is being done to change the paradigm in how we grow what we eat. Tip: smaller is better.

