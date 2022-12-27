The police chief vows that the force will bring those responsible for the murder of Elle Edwards to justice

The Merseyside police chief has vowed her force will be “relentless” to bring those responsible for the murder of Elle Edwards to justice.

Police Chief Serena Kennedy called those behind the Christmas Eve shooting “cowards” for resorting to such violence, saying they “deserve to see every Christmas behind bars.”

“Elle was doing what any member of the community should be able to do on Christmas Eve – just have fun with her friends and her sister and celebrate the holidays,” Police Chief Kennedy said.

The police chief’s promise comes as two suspects, a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, are in custody and are being interviewed in connection with the murder.

Heartbroken family and friends of Elle Edwards (pictured) have paid tribute to her, describing the 26-year-old as “the most beautiful angel”.

Elle Edwards had been celebrating Christmas at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, a town near Liverpool, with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head at around 11:50 p.m.

Partygoers desperately tired out performing CPR on the 26-year-old beautician to try to save her life, but Ms Edwards died at the scene.

Four others inside the pub suffered gunshot wounds that night.

Police Chief Kennedy said: “As a mother of two girls, who are about the same age as Elle, I cannot begin to understand what they are going through at this time, but I know they will bear the heavy loss of Elle to the rest of their lives and an important part of their lives will always be missing.’

Describing those responsible as ‘cowards’, he added in a blunt statement: ‘The detectives are continuing their investigations and will be relentless in their work to establish what led up to the incident on Christmas Eve and who was responsible for this disgusting and moving incident. last minute incident, which ruined so many lives and culminated in the loss of a beautiful young woman.

“On Christmas Day morning, I went to Wallasey Village to speak to officers and members of the public and witnessed first-hand the devastating impact this has had on the people of Wallasey Village.

“The use of firearms, violence and intimidation have no place in our communities and sadly, we often see firearms used to solve petty and pathetic problems.” These people are cowards, who think that the only way to resolve an argument is through violence. they don’t have the strength or the resolve to work things out and stop them from coming to such an ugly and devastating conclusion.’

Elle Edwards’ father, Tim Edwards, lays a floral tribute to his daughter Monday outside the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, where she was murdered on Christmas Eve.

The Merseyside Police Chief added that “anyone involved in staging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the weapon deserves to see every Christmas behind bars.”

“We will be relentless in our commitment to find justice for Elle and her family.”

Police Chief Kennedy also reaffirmed that anyone with information about those responsible for the horrific shooting should report to the police.

She pleaded that they “stop and think about the anguish and pain that has been caused” and that if they know who did this, “do the right thing and let us know.”

The police chief was also able to confirm that the police are “pursuing a number of positive lines of inquiry in relation to the murder.”

The more information we have to build a picture of what happened that night, the better. I would like to reiterate our previous calls for any camera, CCTV or mobile phone footage of anyone living, working or having been in the Wallasey village area on Christmas Eve night to be released.

Elle Edwards’s parents left her a heartbreaking tribute after she was killed at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve. Her parents wrote: ‘To my beautiful Elle, you are the light of my life, you will never leave’

Mrs Edwards’ father, Tim, is visiting his daughter’s death scene today at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village to lay floral tributes.

Since then, friends of Elle Edwards have recounted the horrors of the shooting in the packed pub on Christmas Eve, describing how she had been singing and dancing before hearing explosions “like fireworks” before seeing her sprawled on the floor.

Jess, a friend who was with her when she was shot, told her sky news: ‘We went to have a drink and we were in the bar and we only heard bangs, like fireworks. We had been dancing and singing and now she’s on the floor.

We were so happy. It happened so fast that I can’t get it out of my head. I wish we could have done more, but we couldn’t have done anything more.

Ms Edwards’ sister, Lucy, lives in Dubai but flew home to celebrate Christmas with her family. She left the pub before her sister was shot dead.

In an emotional post on her Instagram, she said: “My beautiful sister, my best friend, my second mom and my rock.” I love you and I miss you so, so much already. My Elle May.

Friend Jess said, “People were all around her trying to help her, but you can’t do anything.” I just felt grateful that I’m still here, but I felt guilty because I was with my family for Christmas and she wasn’t.”

Referring to Mrs Edwards’s sister who left the pub early, he added: “It comes to mind, whether she should have gone home too.”

Meg, another friend who did not give her last name, said: ‘We had been dancing and singing. I have videos of all of us that I can’t stop looking at. We were so happy.

When asked what memories they had of their friend, they described her as “very funny”, adding: “There was never a time where we went out and didn’t have a ball.”

Jess (right), a friend who was with Ms Edwards when she was shot, told Sky News: “We went for a drink and we were in the bar and we heard explosions, like fireworks.”

Ms Edwards’ father, Tim, visited the venue on Tuesday to lay flowers among the growing sea of ​​tributes left outside the pub, as her family described her as ‘the light of our lives’.

“To my beautiful Elle, you are the light of my life, you will never leave,” her parents wrote.

On Monday, police and community leaders came together to speak out and support the residents of Wallasey Village.

The officers were joined by local councillors, representatives from Wirral Council and the office of the area MP, Dame Angela Eagle, “to show their support for residents during this tragic time.”

They called people’s homes on the roads surrounding the town “to provide reassurance and to give residents the opportunity to raise any concerns they may have.”