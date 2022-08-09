The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan pays tribute to his late bandmate Darryl Hunt

<!–

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has paid tribute to the band’s bassist Darryl Hunt, who has sadly passed away at the age of 72.

The band’s official social media account announced that he passed away Monday afternoon in London citing their song Love You ‘Till The End written by the bassist.

Vocalist Shane, 64, later described Darryl as a “great friend and a great bassist” in his own tribute to his late bandmate.

Shane wrote on Twitter: “I’m very sorry that Darryl passed away, he was a really nice guy and a good friend and a great bass player.”

‘We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends, love Shane.”

The Pogues’ consisted of frontman Shane, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians over the years.

Close: Vocalist Shane, 64, (left) described Darryl (center) as a “great friend and a great bassist” in his own tribute to his late bandmate (pictured in December 2013)

They said in their joint tribute, “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you to the end.”

Bandmate Spider Stacy also paid tribute to Hunt on Twitter, writing, “This is miserable. Goodbye, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees”.

Born in Hampshire on 4 May 1950, Hunt joined the Irish London punk rock group, first as a roadie and then as a bassist in 1986.

He then collaborated on their 1988 album, If I Should Fall From Grace With God, which featured the Christmas hit Fairytale Of New York.

Hunt started out as part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favorites.

Hunt was featured in material up to their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996 and has also written a number of their songs, including Love You Til the End.