Today we decided to take a look at the players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history throughout their various times in the game. It should come as no surprise who finishes first on this list, because LeBron James has been one of the best players in the world for the past 15 years.

But after James it gets interesting. We’ll give you a hint: Another legend of the Los Angeles Lakers finishes second on the list.

Oh, and for the curious, Michael Jordan was only featured in NBA 2K during his time with the Washington Wizards, but still managed to be a Top 10 player.