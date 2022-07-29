The phrases you should NEVER say when breaking up with someone

Breaking up with someone is never easy – but if you don’t get your words right, you could cause more heartache than you need to.

Language experts at US-based language learning app Preply have revealed the phrases to avoid saying when you decide to tell your partner you want to break up.

Many of them are popular break-up cliches like “it’s not you, it’s me” and “I love you, but I’m not in love with you.” While some of these phrases are designed to spare the other person’s feelings, the most important thing is to fully explain your thoughts and feelings so that you can shut them down.

However, there is such a thing as too much sharing. For example, people should never admit that they want to prioritize their career because it’s just not something the other person needs to hear.

Need help navigating the relationship minefield? Here are the do’s and don’ts for your next breakup chat…

It’s never easy to break up with someone – but if you don’t get it right, you can cause more heartache than you need to (stock photo)

Don’t say I don’t think this will work

Instead say: “I appreciate the time we spent together, but right now a romantic relationship isn’t the best for us, and I think we should break up.”

You just don’t like it that much, and that’s okay — but you might still want to avoid giving them a painful breakup.

If it’s true for your relationship, acknowledge that you had fun together and that you enjoyed getting to know them (otherwise you wouldn’t have spent that much time with them in the end).

But as always, it’s crucial to explicitly say that an ongoing romance isn’t something you’re interested in — this will provide them with the closure they need in the future.

Don’t say it’s not you, it’s me

Instead, say, “I’ve really enjoyed spending time with you, but I’m not in the right place to be in a relationship right now.” I need some time to figure out what I want and I have to do it alone.’

Don’t break up over text There’s often nothing bolder than breaking up with someone over text. If you get the chance, it’s important to end things personally. This gives you a chance to make sure there aren’t any crossed threads in what you want to say, the language experts said. One of the most important things to acknowledge is your main reasons why you want to end things but can frame it in a fun way. Start with a positive introduction and give context behind your reasons, such as how you felt.

“It’s not you, it’s me” is a break-up classic that people can look through like a cop-out, the language experts said.

Yes, it’s good to take responsibility for not making the other person feel bad, but it’s important to add context to this and explain your headroom to show that you’re not just using it as an excuse.

Don’t say I want to be with other people

Try instead: “While I enjoyed spending time with you, I’ve realized that I don’t want a relationship and I’m enjoying my independence right now.

“It’s not fair to lead you on, so I think we should stop now.”

It’s important to be clear that this is not a “temporary” situation, but that you close the book on a relationship with this person completely, the language experts said.

You acknowledge the reasons why you don’t want a relationship while making sure you don’t blame the other person.

It also avoids the blunt statement of ‘I want to be with other people’ in favor of ‘want my independence’.

Don’t say I love you, but I’m not in love with you

Instead, try, “As much as I think we get along really well, I think we should end things because I think we’d both be a lot happier without each other, or with other people, than together.”

“I love you, but I’m not in love with you” is the kind of phrase that can reverberate in someone’s ears for years, the language experts warned.

It’s a saying that can lead to the person you break things off with feeling like they’re “not enough.”

So instead of using that wording with them, put the focus on the fact that you will both be happier in the long run if you meet the right person.

Don’t say: My career is more important to me than you are now

Instead say: “I’m focusing a lot on my career right now because this is something I really want to focus on in the near future, and unfortunately it means I can’t give you and our relationship the attention it deserves, so I think it’s the best thing is we end things.’

For most people, breaking up with someone is an understandable reason to focus on other things in your life.

However, the language experts insisted that it is important not to make the person you dumped feel like a lesser priority than a job.

Don’t say we’re on two different paths

Instead, say, “As much as I love having fun with you, I feel like we want different things and we’d better end it before it gets complicated.”

Don’t say we were never together Pretending you didn’t have an emotional connection to the other person to avoid an awkward conversation is definitely not okay, the language experts emphasized. This sentence doesn’t acknowledge the other person’s feelings and will hurt them even more as they process the breakup.

You want other things and want to end the relationship before it gets messy and feelings get hurt.

You may not have much in common and are looking for something completely different – maybe you are ready to settle in your own city while your partner wants to travel the world nomadic style.

If you can clearly acknowledge the reasons why you don’t think you’re a good match, it will give your partner more explanation as to why it’s a good idea to end things now, rather than leaving them with any doubts.

Don’t say you’re going to make someone very happy someday

Instead, try, “As much as I’ve loved getting to know you, I don’t think we should keep seeing each other anymore. You are an amazing person and deserve to have a real chance with someone who can appreciate that right now.”

There is a difference between softening the blow and being patronizing, the language experts insisted.

We all know what’s not said in the cliche break-up line, “You’re going to make someone really happy one day, but it’s just not me.”

The person who gets dumped is likely to find a much happier relationship in the long run, but using cliches to break that news probably won’t go down well.