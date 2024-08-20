The ‘perfect’ activewear: Why Australians are obsessed with these incredibly flattering $34 leggings

Contains affiliate content. Products featured in this article are selected by our writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, Daily Mail Australia will earn an affiliate commission. Click here For more information.

He ‘Most flattering’ leggings They are now on sale in Australia for just $34.50 and have hundreds of five-star reviews.

Australian sportswear brand Jaggad has launched a Epic Spring Fling Sale with 50% off sitewidealong with a Offer of two for $69 about his best-seller leggings and sweaters.

The number one valued brand Classic high waisted 7/8 pocket leggingsNormally priced at $89, the pair is now half-price at $44.50, but shoppers can grab two pairs for $69, making them just $34.50 each.

Described as the ‘The most comfortable leggings ever’They’re made from Jaggad’s signature high-support fabric, which consists of a blend of polyester and elastane so the material “moves with your body.”

He leggings It has received nearly 1,000 reviews with a near-perfect average rating of 4.3 out of 5.

It’s not hard to understand why buyers are obsessed with the ‘Super comfortable and very flattering’ tights with deep pockets – ‘perfect’ for carrying personal items.

‘I love these leggings“They’re so comfortable and the pockets are great. Phone, keys… nothing moves around while you’re running. Best leggings by far. They’re so good I bought five pairs so I could wear them all week,” one shopper said.

‘I love the pocket! I also love not having to constantly take them out. socks ‘Top. Very comfortable and great for training or walking,’ wrote another.

‘He The best running tights“These are my favorite running tights. They have great compression and the pockets are really handy too,” said one of them.

Many said they love it leggings So much so that now they ‘live in them’.

‘These leggings “These are the only ones I wear right now. As a proud owner of a larger body, finding leggings that are comfortable, supportive, and don’t squat me down used to be a nightmare for me, but not anymore! These are perfect for everyday wear and for working out. They’re soft… and fit my body well,” one shared.

“Perfection. I could and probably will live in these shoes, they are very durable and comfortable. They exceeded my expectations,” added another.

Shoppers can score great deals on the brand’s collection, which includes leggings, sports bras, jackets and accessories.

The agreements include the following: Two for $49, tops and shorts. and 50 percent off new items including Ascot wide leg sports trousers (now $49.50) and the Sculpt Full Length Ultra Flex Leggings (now $44.50).

He brand She says she focuses on “creating versatile pieces that can seamlessly adapt to both workouts and everyday wear.”

Jaggad Owned by AFL players Chris Judd and Steven Greene, along with their wives Bec Judd and Michelle Greene, Jaggad aims to “bridge the gap between performance and fashion”.

To shop the latest Jaggad deals, click here here.