The PCs that protect workers on the go

Every modern company has one thing in common: they can all be undone by a single cybersecurity incident. Whether it’s a crippling ransomware attack or a major customer data breach, no business can succeed in the 21st century without robust defenses.

Traditionally, a defensive perimeter could be placed around the office, with corporate firewalls, strict device usage policies, and on-site IT support doing most of the heavy lifting to protect both the business and each employee. That arrangement was based on the fact that most employees worked from a central location and used computers and accessories that rarely left the office. This approach to cybersecurity is quickly becoming archaic, largely due to two major developments in recent years.

The first is the massive shift to remote working. Far from being a temporary, makeshift solution to keep businesses afloat during a pandemic, the remote working experiment has created a new working paradigm, one in which the employee has much more say in how and where they work. As a result, most companies’ footprints have dispersed and many employees now work outside the corporate firewall, whether at home, in a cafe or on public transport. Sure, some companies will have had the flexibility to roll out specific employee laptops to maintain a homogeneous cybersecurity strategy, but many others will have done so haphazardly with whatever kit they had, or relied on BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies . to close the gaps.

This would simply have been a logistical problem were it not for the second major development of recent years being an evolution of cybercrime. Hackers are constantly looking for new ways to exploit their victims, and just as companies master one tactic, another emerges. Whether that’s due to the emergence of new approaches like ransomware, or the iteration of time-tested techniques like phishing, cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and easier to execute.

Separately, these two developments would present a challenge for any company, but together they have the potential to create a cybersecurity nightmare – one that requires a new approach and new equipment.

Reduce our over-reliance on software

People remain the biggest challenge for any company devising a cybersecurity strategy.

According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report about 82% of system breaches involved the exploitation of a human agent, usually by tricking them into performing an action that jeopardizes their business.

Employees don’t even have to succumb to phishing attacks to expose their company to hackers. Simply using a work device for personal use, whether that be shopping online or using social media, can put company data at risk. Of course, it’s possible to curb this kind of behavior with work policies, but it’s a trend that’s somewhat unavoidable.

Companies are well aware of this “human” problem, and in the sudden rush to secure employees as they spread beyond the corporate firewall, many began piling layers upon layers of security software on employees’ devices. While this may have been a quick and easy way to improve security in general, it’s a heavy-handed approach that creates an overreliance on software, potentially exposing businesses to more risk.

Not only is software inherently vulnerable to skilled hackers or those who exploit bugs or flaws, but multiple layers can also be a major source of employee frustration. In fact, a recent one research from Harvard Business Review found that during a 10-day survey, 67% of employees admitted to violating one or more company cybersecurity policies precisely because these layers of software prevented them from continuing their work.

For modern companies, there is an alternative. New technological innovations have made it much easier for companies to apply additional protections at the hardware layer, reducing their reliance on software and easing the burden on employees.

Intel vPro®, an Intel Evo® Design™ based PCs offered by HP, are built from the ground up with security in mind, providing hardware protection against threats that older designs simply never considered. One such protection is hardware-based virtualization, which allows an employee’s machine to run multiple virtualized environments for different applications, while keeping them isolated from each other and any potential threats, such as malware or credential theft.

For example, using a system like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 with Intel vPro, it is possible for a laptop to run Microsoft or SAP business apps on one virtual machine, while another runs a web browser or other personal apps. This is something that would be hard to achieve with software alone – advanced hardware is needed to provide these similar advanced protections.

Importantly, these defenses are deployed without employee intervention and your company can cut out unnecessary layers of security, especially since robust security technology such as biometric security can be integrated into the employee’s device and used in conjunction with virtualization. These robust security features work without any effort from the user and deliver fast performance, so they can focus on their own roles without interruption inside or outside the corporate firewall.

The changing nature of security

Modern businesses are not only looking for ways to address today’s security challenges, but also looking for ways to future-proof their systems against emerging threats. This hardware-level approach to security is one of the most effective ways for your organization to achieve this.

Hackers are no longer just concerned with data theft. They are now launching sophisticated attacks against operating systems, system memory, and even the software responsible for powering hardware, known as firmware, signaling a dramatic shift to targets beyond the reach of most cybersecurity software. This is particularly problematic as most employees now work outside the corporate firewall and may even be beyond the reach of IT support.

Intel® has worked with partners such as HP to create a new breed of laptop and desktop that can withstand these emerging threats. Powered by Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design-based laptops boast a suite of security features that fend off system-level attacks, prevent third-party sabotage, prevent malware from taking hold of system resources, and enable IT teams to manage employees’ machines remotely. that systems stay up-to-date no matter where employees are located.

With so many devices being transported and used in different locations, the inevitable risk of loss or theft also arises. Intel and HP have been working to address this with a tool known as Total Memory Encryption, which encrypts all memory by default and prevents criminals from accessing data on stolen devices, even if components are separate from the machine itself. With such PCs, loss and theft remain a nuisance rather than potentially catastrophic for your entire business.

These kinds of defensive capabilities are becoming critical for businesses looking to stay secure in the modern world. By investing in high-end PCs like those from HP with Intel vPro, An Intel Evo Design, your business retains that sense of flexibility and freedom offered by hybrid working, while still benefiting from the kind of cybersecurity traditionally found only in private, isolated environments. By using these devices, you can counter today’s cyberthreats and put your business in the best position to face the future.

