The pasta hack that could save you time and money

It’s often said that if you want to know if pasta is cooked, throw it against the wall and see if it sticks.

That’s one thing, but given that Britain’s love affair with pasta sees us spending around £4,690,000 a week making it, is there a more cost-effective way to cook the Italian delicacy?

Well, according to scientists at Nottingham Trent University, there is an optimal method that can save you up to 6.5 pence per serving.

It involves first soaking dried pasta in cold water for two hours, then cooking it in simmering — but not boiling — water at 176°F (80°C) for one to two minutes.

There are two processes that take place when pasta is cooked: first, rehydrating and softening it within ten minutes, and second, heating it to cause proteins to expand and become edible.

HOW TO PREPARE PASTA IN THE MOST COST-EFFECTIVE WAY 1. Soak dried pasta in cold water for two hours 2. Add it to a pan with 500ml of water in it 3. The water should be simmering at about 80°C (176°F) 4. Put a lid on the pan to speed up the cooking process 5. Boil it for 1-2 minutes 6. Serve

In terms of the volume of water in the pan, the scientists calculated that using half the standard one-liter amount was more cost-effective, while also not affecting the texture or quality of the pasta in any way.

The first thing the experts looked at was what happens to pasta when it’s cooked.

The study estimated that, taking into account that the standard cooking method is to put 100g of pasta in 1 liter of boiling water for ten to 12 minutes, the cost for this is 12.7p per serving on ceramic hobs, 10.6p on induction hobs and 7p on gas hobs.

Scientists at Nottingham Trent have therefore looked at how to reduce these costs by breaking down how much energy is used during the cooking process.

They estimate that as much as 60 percent is used to keep the water boiling, meaning any way to reduce the boiling time would have a big impact on the overall cost.

That is where the two processes are important.

The first, moisturizing the paste, doesn’t really need to be heated at all. All that is needed is the water.

Therefore, the scientists said, instead of boiling in water for 12 minutes, food lovers can simply rehydrate dried pasta by placing it in cold water for two hours.

With no heat involved, no energy is used, saving a total of 6 pence on serving costs.

Turning off the hob halfway through cooking and leaving the pasta in residual heat will save you about 3 pence.

The cold water immersion completes one process of cooking pasta, but falls short of the other, which is heating and causing proteins to expand.

But there are even more ways to save your pennies, the scientists say.

The researchers estimate that as much as 60 percent of the energy is used to keep the water boiling, meaning that any way to reduce the boiling time would reduce overall costs.

That’s because they found that halving the water to 500ml still resulted in great pasta, so heating it up took less time and thus used less energy.

Not only does less water use less energy, but the experts say there’s no need to heat it to 212°F (100°C), because simmering it at 176°F (80°C) ensures the protein granules are still to resolve. .

This reduction in temperature saves about 0.5 pence per serving, the study estimates.

However, 500 ml is the limit, because reducing the water volume to a third did not work. This allowed too much starch to build up in the pan and create clumps of unevenly cooked pasta.

Another thing that didn’t work was using a microwave to reheat pre-soaked pasta, as it produced the worst quality noodles of the entire experiment.

The research was revealed by David Fairhurst, a lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, op The conversation.

