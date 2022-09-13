The Parlour Room Clovelly owner Natalie Ferrari slams National Day of Mourning for the Queen

Business groups have said it is very short term for many of their members

It was announced that Thursday, September 22, will be the day of mourning for Queen

The owner of a popular beauty salon is outraged by the government’s decision to hold a national day of mourning for the Queen.

Natalie Ferrari, owner and manager of The Parlor Room in Clovelly in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, said the extra holiday will cause even more pain for small businesses.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last Sunday that Australia will celebrate a national day of mourning with a day off on Thursday, September 22.

Many business groups have objected to the announcement as their members are getting back on their feet after the two-year disruption of the Covid pandemic.

Natalie Ferrari, owner and operator of The Parlor Room in Clovelly in Sydney's eastern suburbs, said the extra holiday will cause even more pain for small businesses

“Now we are forced to pay double rates to our staff or cancel customers we can’t move anywhere because we are so incredibly understaffed. Either way, it will be a cost that we will have to bear again. I’m angry and I’m over it,” said business owner Natalie Ferrari

“As if the current situation wasn’t bad enough for small businesses, they now want to throw a holiday into the mix… on the busiest day of the week also for appointments,” Ms Ferrari wrote on Instagram.

“Now we are forced to pay double rates to our staff or cancel customers we can’t move anywhere because we are so incredibly understaffed.

Either way, it’ll be a price we’ll have to bear again. I’m angry and I’m over it.’

Mr Albanian said it is important for Australians to take the time to process the death of both the country’s 70-year head of state and a woman many looked up to and respected.

He added that the holiday is part of a protocol that has been in place for “a long time.”

“This is a time of mourning, but there has also been that sense of gratitude, of a life well lived, a life of service. For generations, that affection for the Queen was evident,” Mr Albanian told Sunrise on Monday.

“She was someone who didn’t just go to Sydney and Melbourne, she went to regional communities, remote communities, and engaged with them.

“This is a historic event that touches many Australians and that Australians want to participate in.”

Alexi Boyd, managing director of Small Business Organizations Australia, said the sudden imposition of a holiday would wreak havoc on many of its members who had already made bookings for the day.

“What are they doing now, with less than two weeks’ notice?” Mrs Boyd told The Australian.

“Especially those who rely on tight supply chains and logistics for daily stock are concerned.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has seen a condolence book here for the Queen’s passing, defended keeping the ‘historic’ one-off holiday on September 22

Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association, told The Australian that the holiday “would cause some complication for businesses with store closures and workforce scheduling challenges with many rosters drawn up weeks in advance.”

“There will also be a small but unexpected loss of trade and additional personnel costs, which could affect cash flow for some businesses, especially small businesses,” he said.

“Store opening and closing directions are typically determined by states and territories, and we’re looking forward to their directions early next week so retailers can plan accordingly.”