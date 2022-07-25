The pandemic, online shopping, and the shift towards ‘re-commerce’

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



We live in a digital age where online shopping is more popular than ever. Sitting in the comfort of your own home and browsing through a seemingly endless amount of goods has certainly made our lives easier. Everything is just a click away. What’s not to love about that?

The strict motion control orders (MCOs) imposed by the Malaysian government and the self-imposed social distancing practiced by individuals have pushed consumers further towards online commerce channels.

If it wasn’t part of your regular before, it is now. A report from the US Census Bureau found that an estimated $222.5 billion was spent on retail e-commerce sales in the second quarter of 2021.

The Downside of Online Shopping

While shopping online has its advantages, the disadvantages are undeniable. Due to closed borders and the rise of coronavirus variants, many have discontinued their travel plans and opted to spend their earnings on shopping instead.

This group of consumers spends either from their savings or through credit cards. And since their introduction, “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) schemes have encouraged irresponsible overspending.

A survey by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 26 countries, including Malaysia, shows that young people aged 18 to 29 have low financial literacy and knowledge and are less prudent financially.

According to the Malaysian finance minister, 40 percent of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) spend too much. Bank Negara Malaysia reported that 47 percent of Malaysian youth (aged 18-29) have high credit card debt. The common internal factors of this debt include retail therapy, occasional overspending, and the need to be part of the gang.

During the pandemic, increasingly stressful lives caused people to spend more on themselves. Shopping therapy is a mood booster for stress – the impulse to spend on yourself gets stronger, because shopping tends to cheer you up. Special occasions can also destroy someone’s wallet.

The urge to recognize how important an event is and the feeling of being happier when we spend money on others can cause us to overspend.

Being part of the gang is also crucial for some, making them buy the same items as their peers. This peer influence is further enhanced by the frequent use of social media platforms, increasing re-commerce (the sale of previously owned, new or used products).

Trend towards pre-loved items

As people buy more things, they often end up with items that they don’t need or use as often, increasing the supply in the market for much-loved items. As consumers spend more, some of the increased spending will also fall on pre-loved goods, which will increase the market demand for pre-loved items.

The US trend reports indicate that consumers are switching to pre-loved items because of the durability and concern for the environmental impact of the product. People are motivated to buy pre-loved items like clothes, furniture and mobile phones because they think it can prevent waste. This sentiment also resonates with Malaysians.

Pre-loved items are considered “inferior goods,” an economic term that describes items that become less desirable as consumers’ incomes rise. The reduced incomes caused by the pandemic may have led some consumers to switch to consumption of “inferior goods”.

Peer influence can be an important predictor in explaining consumer buying behavior towards greener or more sustainable products.

Celebrities, athletes and political leaders are trendsetters. They are known as reference groups that are constantly spreading messages (eco-consciously) through social media. When these groups encourage the purchase of sustainable products, people tend to follow in their footsteps and use them as a standard for their purchasing decision.

The pandemic has changed online shopping forever and people will likely continue to shop online after the pandemic.

The shopping trend will grow in the future and the pattern of overconsumption will continue. It is undoubtedly vital to raise awareness about pre-loved items as they can make a positive contribution to our environment.

Provided by Monash University





