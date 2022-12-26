The Owens pose for a family vacation portrait, days after Gemma appeared to hit on her ex Luca

Gemma Owen posed for a family holiday portrait, days after she turned up to take a series of thinly veiled jabs at ex-boyfriend Luca Bish.

Michael posted the image with his wife Louise and daughters Gemma, Jessica and Emily May and son Michael to his Instagram on Monday.

His Love Island star daughter looked relaxed and happy, putting her split with Luca behind her as she smiled for the photo taken on the steps of Owen’s house.

The happy holiday image came after Gemma, 19, shared a series of cozy snaps on Instagram earlier this week that appeared to be a dig at her ex, captioned: “Tried it, didn’t like it.”

Family time: The Owens posed for a family holiday portrait, days after Gemma turned up to take a series of barely-concealed jabs at ex-boyfriend Luca Bish Pictured (L-R): Louise, Michael, Jessica, James, Gemma and Emily May

Christmas cheer: Gemma’s father, Michael, posted the image on Monday and captioned the new post “Merry Christmas from The Owen’s” as the group enjoyed spending time together

In the new post, the family looked glammed up as they dressed up for their day at home.

Gemma wore a cropped white crop top with matching pants, keeping her brown hair down.

Her father, Michael, captioned the post: “Merry Christmas from The Owen’s.”

In Gemma’s Instagram post earlier this week, while she didn’t mention exactly what she was talking about, her caption sparked speculation that she was hitting on her ex Luca about their recent relationship.

Too sweet: On Gemma’s Instagram above earlier this week, she wrote, “Tried it, didn’t like it,” sparking speculation that she may have been digging for her ex about their recent relationship

All smiles: In the post, Gemma, 19, appeared to have not a care in the world as she beamed, clutching a hot chocolate

It comes after she ended her three-month relationship with Luca, 23, after they met on Love Island this year.

And in what many thought was another coup, he said in a new interview with Tatler: ‘It’s been a really good year that I definitely won’t forget. I don’t regret anything, which is important.

While she didn’t directly address her split, the brunette beauty said “people don’t know the whole story” while discussing their relationship in public view.

Your life is under a little microscope. People question decisions or think they know what’s going on in their life when maybe they don’t know the whole story,” he said.

Newly single: Gemma Owen took another cryptic jab at ex-boyfriend Luca Bish after their split last month, saying she has “no regrets” after this year

Elsewhere in the interview, Gemma hinted that she is in talks to have her own TV show.

She said: ‘I’m still in very early discussions, nothing has been confirmed yet. I love the idea of ​​going back to TV, but at the moment, I’m just trying to figure out what would be a better fit and just exploring all the options.

Gemma added that she wants to have a “really good” 2023 after her stint on Love Island.

Sources close to Gemma previously responded to reports that Luca was “shocked” by the end of their romance.

The source told MailOnline that the ex-couple’s rocky romance always ‘had cracks’ and that a recent make-or-break trip failed to resolve their issues.

Romance: While she didn’t directly address their split, the brunette beauty said “people don’t know the whole story” while discussing their relationship in public view

The source said at the time of their split: ‘Luca was by no means surprised, they had been on the rocks for a few weeks. They came close to breaking up a few times before this.

They added: ‘Cracks had formed in the last few weeks, they brushed them off. They tried to go to Dubai to see if it would help, but things didn’t change.”

After Gemma shared a statement on Instagram confirming their split, Luca shared his own post hours later saying he wished he’d had time to “process” the breakup “in private.”

Speaking after the breakup, Gemma told Goss.es: ‘These last few weeks, like going through any breakup, it’s not pleasant. It’s not a good time.

“Having to deal with people’s opinions, and having people think they know what’s going on when they don’t, has been a challenge. But overall, I’m fine. I’m getting over it and keeping busy.