The Oval and Lord’s to host 2023 and 2025 WTC finals

The final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship will be held at The Oval in June 2023, while Lord’s will stage the final of the next edition, in 2025, the ICC announced today.

While the dates for the 2023 WTC final are yet to be confirmed, ESPNcricinfo has learned that it will be held before the Ashes, which start on June 16 in Birmingham.

This will make it three consecutive WTC finals to be played in England, with the first, in 2021, being held at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl. New Zealand beat India to win the trophy then. On that occasion, the final was originally scheduled for Lord’s, but the Ageas Bowl’s on-site hospitality arrangements made it the best choice due to the Covid-19 situation at the time.

The WTC final is contested by the top two teams in the table at the end of each cycle – Australia leads the table in the current cycle, followed by South Africa; Sri Lanka is in third place with India and Pakistan behind. There are still some games left in this cycle, so the standings could easily change once the finalists are decided.

Indeed, South Africa led the table for a while, but a 2-1 series loss in England last month has pushed them down. They have two series left in this cycle – against Australia (away) and West Indies (home). They face stiff competition from India, who also have two Test series left in this cycle – against Bangladesh (away) and Australia (home). Australia have nine more Tests in this cycle, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka also have a chance to make the top two.

“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval, which has such a rich heritage and a fantastic atmosphere, ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a declaration . “We will then take the final in 2025 to Lord’s, which will provide a suitable backdrop for the ultimate test.”