The outhouse where babyfaced gunman Austin Thompson was holed up as cops closed in on him 

Set in a thicket of dense forest, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh gunman Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a ‘prolonged stalemate’ with law enforcement officers leaving him in critical condition with a gunshot wound in the head.

DailyMail.com has located the building – an outbuilding on extensive grounds six miles from Hedingham neighborhood street where Thompson’s reign of terror began early Thursday night.

Seen here for the first time, in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, we can also reveal new details of the route the camouflage-wearing ‘babyfaced’ killer took in the wake of the shooting that left five dead and two injured. .

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the owner of the property on McConnell’s Oliver Drive confirmed that this was Thompson’s “end point” and revealed that he had been at his home, barely twenty yards from the outhouse, when the Raleigh shooting came to a dramatic end. reached.

Thompson went to the Neuse River Trail and Greenway, where he shot his last two victims: Susan Karantz, 49, who regularly walked that trail, and Mary Marshall, 35, a Navy vet who was about to get married.

Mary Marshall’s funeral will take place on October 28, her wedding was to take place on October 27

Victim James Thompson pictured with his brother, Austin, in an undated photo

Thursday night, as the horror unfolded, residents of this area near McConnell Oliver Drive were warned to stay indoors.

The owner, who asked not to be named, declined to comment, saying only, ‘Yeah, this was the end point. I was home when the police came. Right now I don’t want to talk too much about it because I think everyone should focus on healing – I also need to do a little bit of healing for the trauma.”

It would take nearly three hours after the first shots were fired early Thursday night before police reported at 8 p.m. that they had “rested” the suspect.

Signs of the destruction left by the SWAT team that descended on the rural property are still evident today, but DailyMail.com is not publishing identifying images at the request of the property owner.

Police have not yet released details about what happened during the “prolonged stalemate” that followed Thompson’s tracking to the site.

Thompson has been reported to have suffered “several injuries,” including a gunshot wound to the head before being taken into custody at 9:37 p.m.

It is not yet known whether the shot was self-inflicted or by a police sniper.

Thompson’s mother Elise on Thursday discovered her son’s first victim – his own brother, James, 16 – shot dead at the family home on Sahalee Way

Nicole Connors, 52, was a neighbor of the Thompson family in Sahlee Way

Susan Karantz, 49, was a regular runner along the Neuse River Trail and Greenway

A photo of victim Mary Marshall, 35, at the memorial

Agent Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to start his shift when he was shot during the attack

Thompson remains in critical condition at Raleigh’s WakeMed Hospital, where victim Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, is also being treated in intensive care.

Previously, police had searched door-to-door in the Hedingham borough, where both the killer and his victims lived, and his spree began.

As revealed by DailyMail.com, Thompson’s mother Elise discovered her son’s first victim – his own brother, James, 16 – shot to death at the family home on Sahalee Way. Her blue SUV is still opposite the family home where she panicked and parked it and didn’t even pull into the driveway before rushing into the house.

By the time she made her horrific discovery, her youngest son had already shot and killed neighbor Nicole Connors, 52, and her dog Sami, leaving Connor’s best friend, Gardner, badly injured in the front yard.

The women had enjoyed an early dinner—a birthday treat from Connors to Gardner—before returning home to their terrible fate.

Thompson then made his way to Osprey Cove Drive, where he shot Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to begin his shift.

Leaving the residential area, Thompson headed for the Neuse River Trail and Greenway, where he shot his last two victims: Susan Karantz, 49, who regularly walked that trail, and Mary Marshall, 35, a Navy veteran who will now be killed on October 28. buried – the day before she was to marry her fiancé, “the love of her life,” Robert Steele.

By 5:30 p.m., the Trail and Greenway were swarming with police.

Soon, police, sheriffs, and state agents were scouring the other side of the river.

They met near Beaverdam Elementary School, off Old Milburnie Road. A crime scene can still be seen along part of that road, remnants of the frenetic hours that followed Thompson’s first shot.

DailyMail.com learned that the teen headed south along the trailway before crossing the Neuse River at the Neuse River Trailway Bridge and doubling himself to head north.

Witnesses told DailyMail.com that police cars were driving at high speed across the river on New Bern Avenue.

Residents of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Drive and Old Milburnie Road—across the river from Thompson’s starting point—were required to stay indoors while the gunman was still at large.

Today, the memorial to the victims of Thompson, a mass of floral tributes created at the entrance to the seemingly idyllic enclave of Hedingham, has visibly grown after candlelight vigils in the area Saturday night.

Dog walkers and benefactors came to lay down flowers or pray and studied the five framed photographs of the victims now posted along the wall in front of Hedingham Golf Clubhouse.

The Raleigh Police Department is expected to release their five-day report early next week as the Wake County District Attorney prepares to take the case to the higher court.

Should he recover from his injuries, and despite his youth, Thompson will be charged as an adult.