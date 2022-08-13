The original Skins cast members reunite for a nostalgic lunch date – 15 years after the first series

Original Skins cast members Nicholas Hoult, Kaya Scodelario, Joe Dempsie and Larissa Wilson reunited for lunch this month, with the reunion 15 years after the first series first aired.

Running from 2007 to 2013, the controversial teen drama followed the lives of a group of Bristol teenagers, tackling issues such as mental illness, eating disorders and substance abuse.

And in an image that sparked series nostalgia in fans, the first-generation stars were seen beaming at the camera while basking in the sun — proving that their friendship is just as strong as it was all those years ago.

Kaya, 30, who played Effie Stonem, beamed to the front of the shot as she sat next to Nicholas, 32, who played her older brother Tony.

Facing them was Larissa, 33, who portrayed Jal Frazer and Joe, 35, best known for playing Chris Miles.

Larissa, who was joined by her daughter on the lunch date, also uploaded a separate photo of Kaya and Joe – who she lived with for several years.

The photo of the first-generation Skins stars sent fans wild, with one writing, “I miss my og skins cast <33."

While another shared: ‘I’m literally about to cry man, this low key skins first generation reunion…(with bb!)

“Literally just finished watching last night, I can’t,” exclaimed a third fan.

With another addition: ‘Shut up the SKINS REUNION WHERE WE ALL REQUESTED ZOOM.’

Friendship: The original Skins cast has remained friends since they starred in the cult series (Photo from left: Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Larissa Wilson, Joseph Dempsie, Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel and Nicholas Hoult in 2008)

The group has had impressive careers since parting ways with the E4 drama with Nicholas – who previously rose to fame as a child star on About A Boy – with the biggest success story as he is now a full-fledged Hollywood actor.

He landed the lead role in X Men, Mad Max and Kill Your Friends, while his upcoming film starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu, is due out later this year.

Kaya has also had a stellar film career, starring in Pirates Of The Caribbean, Maze Runner, and Clash Of The Titans.

Larissa, who has since retired from acting, has previously appeared in Holby City, Kingdom and Suspects.

While Joe Gendry starred in Game Of Thrones and has also had roles in This Is England ’90 and Doctor Who.

It comes after Kaya’s hit show “Crazy” Euphoria, before recalling her own role in the E4 series Skins.

The actress took to TikTok last month, where she was shocked by the characters’ antics — with the HBO show centering on 17-year-old high school students amid their struggles with drugs, sex and trauma.

However, Kaya quickly remembered her own turn as tearing teenager Effy Stonem in Skins, which was filmed when she was just 14 years old.

Kaya filmed herself staring wide-eyed at the camera, then gushed out words that said, “Looking at Euphoria for the first time and thinking this is crazy for 17-year-olds and then remembering what I saw on TV when I was 14.” did.’

Euphoria started in 2019 and stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, with Zendaya recently forced to defend the show after it was accused of “glorifying” teenage drug use.

Kaya captioned her clip and wrote: ‘will always be grateful [sic]. But then security wasn’t really a thing…’

In response to a fan who asked if the show affected her mentality at that age, she replied, “Yes. It was a beautiful time but also the root cause of many of my problems now. Still, it gave me the chance to do the work I loved.’

Kaya fans were quick to respond to her video, and many compared the two shows, noting that Skins paved the way for Euphoria.

Reminiscent of the past: Kaya captioned her clip, writing: ‘will always be grateful’ [sic]. But then security wasn’t really a thing…’