‘The only thing I can conclude is that he’s scared’: Hasim Rahman Jr fires back at Jake Paul
‘All I can conclude is he’s scared’: Hasim Rahman Jr fires back at Jake Paul after their main event on August 6 was canceled despite him NOT being able to hit the contracted 200lb weight limit
Hasim Rahman Jr has hit back at Jake Paul after the latter announced their August 6 match was canceled because the former was unable to meet the agreed-upon weight limit of 200 pounds.
In a statement posted on social media, Paul’s promotion team, Most Valuable Promotions, said they could not partner with someone who “behaved in such a deceitful and calculated manner.”
The statement further disclosed that, due to the cancellation of Saturday’s main event, the full card at Madison Square Garden will no longer take place.
Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr were scheduled to fight on August 6
Rahman Jr responded to the fight’s cancellation, stating: ‘Obviously they don’t want to fight’
In the immediate aftermath of the cancellation, the 25-year-old was quick to discredit Rahman Jr for agreeing to fight him at the 200-pound cruiserweight limit.
“These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.” Paul wrote on Twitter.
Rahman Jr responded to the news of the cancellation on social media, claiming that although he informed Paul that he would not be able to reach the contracted weight, Paul was the one who had pulled out of the fight.
“I signed the contract to make £200 within the three and a half weeks I had to do it, but I couldn’t. My body just wouldn’t allow me to weigh 200 pounds,” he said.
Paul took to Twitter to vent his frustrations after his fight with Rahman Jr was cancelled
“I said to this man, keep the wallet. I’ll fight you for the $5,000 minimum. That’s how much confidence I had to knock him out. I would have beaten this man with one hand.’
“Obviously they don’t want to fight. I never said I didn’t want this fight. All I can conclude is that they are scared.’ Rahman Jr added.
Rahman Jr further claimed that Paul was given the opportunity to fight his training partner, 10-0 cruiserweight Muhsin Cason, but ultimately chose to cancel the event in its entirety.
Weighed in on the controversy Saturday night, UFC president Dana White suggested he believed the event’s cancellation was actually due to low ticket sales.
UFC President Dana White has long been embroiled in a public feud with Jake Paul
White told reporters after Saturday’s UFC 277 pay-per-view:
“I think they sold less than $1 million in tickets and it costs $500,000 to turn on the f***ing lights at MSG.”
‘That’s what I think. Not to mention hotel rooms in New York and transportation is very expensive.’
FULL STATEMENT BY JAKE PAUL’S MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS
A statement from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions read: “On July 5, Hasim Rahman, Jr. a fight deal to fight Jake Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden with a weight limit of 200 lbs.
During the signing, Rahman provided evidence of his weight to console Most Valuable Promotions and the New York State Athletic Commission that he would not lose more than 10 percent of his weight in the four weeks leading up to the fight. Since he weighed 216 lbs on July 7, Rahman and his camp have publicly and privately given assurances that he was on track to make weight at the August 5 weigh-in, going so far as to provide a letter signed by an authorized nutritionist that his weight loss progressed without any problems according to the New York State Athletic Commission’s required weekly weight checks.
“Over the past 48 hours, it has become clear that these commitments have not been made in good faith.
On Friday, Rahman filed a weight check with the New York State Athletic Commission that showed he had lost less than a pound since signing up to compete 24 days earlier.
This prompted the Commission to declare that it would not approve the fight for less than 205 lbs. Still, Jake Paul was willing to continue the fight at this new weight and a new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter who weighs 205 lbs. limit, imposing severe penalties if he fails to make weight.
“When he received this new contract on Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp announced for the very first time that he intended to weigh 215 pounds. at the official weigh-in and would not agree to weigh 205 pounds and inform Most Valuable Promotions that they are withdrawing from the fight unless the fight was agreed to at 215 pounds.
“MVP and Jake Paul won’t reward someone who has behaved so deceitfully and calculated.
“Therefore, MVP has no choice but to cancel the August 6 event. This forced outcome affects Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and all the other fighters on this map who have been training tirelessly for this event over the past few months. The boxing community must have Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.
Endless work, time and money has gone into building this event and we want to thank our team, Showtime, Madison Square Garden, Holden Boxing and all of our partners for their continued support. Above all, we would like to thank our fans for their commitment to the athletes and the sport of boxing.’