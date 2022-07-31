‘The only thing I can conclude is that he’s scared’: Hasim Rahman Jr fires back at Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr has hit back at Jake Paul after the latter announced their August 6 match was canceled because the former was unable to meet the agreed-upon weight limit of 200 pounds.

In a statement posted on social media, Paul’s promotion team, Most Valuable Promotions, said they could not partner with someone who “behaved in such a deceitful and calculated manner.”

The statement further disclosed that, due to the cancellation of Saturday’s main event, the full card at Madison Square Garden will no longer take place.

Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr were scheduled to fight on August 6

Rahman Jr responded to the fight’s cancellation, stating: ‘Obviously they don’t want to fight’

In the immediate aftermath of the cancellation, the 25-year-old was quick to discredit Rahman Jr for agreeing to fight him at the 200-pound cruiserweight limit.

“These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Rahman Jr responded to the news of the cancellation on social media, claiming that although he informed Paul that he would not be able to reach the contracted weight, Paul was the one who had pulled out of the fight.

“I signed the contract to make £200 within the three and a half weeks I had to do it, but I couldn’t. My body just wouldn’t allow me to weigh 200 pounds,” he said.

Paul took to Twitter to vent his frustrations after his fight with Rahman Jr was cancelled

“I said to this man, keep the wallet. I’ll fight you for the $5,000 minimum. That’s how much confidence I had to knock him out. I would have beaten this man with one hand.’

“Obviously they don’t want to fight. I never said I didn’t want this fight. All I can conclude is that they are scared.’ Rahman Jr added.

Rahman Jr further claimed that Paul was given the opportunity to fight his training partner, 10-0 cruiserweight Muhsin Cason, but ultimately chose to cancel the event in its entirety.

Weighed in on the controversy Saturday night, UFC president Dana White suggested he believed the event’s cancellation was actually due to low ticket sales.

UFC President Dana White has long been embroiled in a public feud with Jake Paul

White told reporters after Saturday’s UFC 277 pay-per-view:

“I think they sold less than $1 million in tickets and it costs $500,000 to turn on the f***ing lights at MSG.”

‘That’s what I think. Not to mention hotel rooms in New York and transportation is very expensive.’