The one phrase EVERY Aussie says that no one says anywhere else: ‘We are all guilty of it’

An Australian woman shared the one phrase that all Aussies say is “practically unheard of” in the rest of the world – but it’s a Hollywood starlet’s absolute favourite.

Tiffany Krilovfrom Melbourne, posted a TikTok to her 175,000 followers who explained that the common phrase – ‘too easy’ – was unique to Australia.

But Angelina Jolie famously picked up the phrase while filming in Sydney in 2014, and it’s entered her everyday vernacular ever since.

“This is really how to speak like an Australian – my American friend pointed it out to me and now I can’t take it back,” said Tiffany.

“Australians are chill, nothing is a problem for us,” she said. “We always say things like ‘no worries’ or ‘no wukkas’ because we’re so easy going.”

The podcast host added, “But something we often say when someone asks us something is ‘too easy’ or just a variation of the word.”

Tiffany herself says “easy job” when someone asks her for a favor.

“It’s everywhere — especially in hangouts, that’s where you hear it the most,” she said. “When you ask for something, they often say ‘too easy’ or something like that.”

“I love it because it’s accommodating, but it’s also a boast because we know we’re the best!” joked the TikToker.

Angelina Jolie also claimed that “don’t worry” was second on her list after “too easy” — because it’s “always great to hear.”

The A-lister picked up some of the local lingo on her trip and got to grips with the Australian way of life.

“When you’re in the middle of 200 extras and there’s a lot to do… in a really, really stressful shoot and you’re like, ‘Can we do this?’ and they say, ‘Don’t worry’ – that’s for the best.’

Many Aussies admitted to not realizing how unique the phrase really was.

“I was questioned years ago by American friends about ‘easy as’, they said, ‘Easy as what? What’s so easy?’ when I tried to use it,” said one man.

“It’s just so normal here – you don’t realize it’s strange for foreigners!”