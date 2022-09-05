The one lesson I’ve learned from life: Maggie Stead

<!–

Acclaimed theater actor Maggie Stead, 75, plays the veteran cop Stella Hart in Amazon Prime’s Ten per cent. She belonged to Richard Griffith woman in BBC1’s Pie In The Sky, and Elizabeth in the TV adaptation of the Emma Healey novel, Elizabeth Iso Missing, with Glenda Jackson. She lives in London with her dog Jack.

NEVER BELIEVE WHAT YOU’RE TOLD

Growing up, I was never a dolly bird. I studied drama at Bristol Old Vic Theater School, but was conventionally not considered pretty enough to be an actress. The director said to me, “Honey, you don’t work until you’re over 30.” I was 18. And I believed him. That’s the only advice I give students right now. “Never believe what you’re told.”

So I became a secretary at a film company. All kinds of women hide or put aside their desires. They think, ‘I’m not rocking the boat. I’m going to be a secretary and do amateur drama.’ We limit ourselves.

I was a terrible secretary. I threw the file away. Finally my dear boss took me outside and said, “We all love you, but you can’t stay.” I told him I just wanted to act, and he said, ‘Well, I think you better do it.’ I owe him a lot.

At the age of 26 I joined a Theater in Education group working with school children, which I loved. Later I worked in community theatre, got an agent for 32 years and acted with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

I’ve always wanted to break the mold because the circle of acceptability for women is very small. It was always, “Keep your voice low, honey, and take your pants off.” Even Julie Christie was told she wouldn’t work past 25.

When my agent said, “You need to get your eyes done,” I was shocked. But I realized they had fallen so badly that the cameramen struggled to expose them, so I let them do it. There’s no shame in doing whatever it takes to stay in the game at age 75.

You never retire as an actor. Everyone is being rediscovered all the time.

I always need a script to prepare or else I get depressed. I loved filming Ten Percent. I hope we do another series. And I just did some nice voiceovers for laxatives! I said to my agent, ‘You know how you said my life would change..?’