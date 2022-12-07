The one grooming habit you think makes you appealing but all it’s doing is driving women away

This Is The One Grooming Habit That Thousands Of Men Believe Makes Them More Attractive — But All It Does Is Instantly Repel Women

You should never sniff a man before he enters the room, said David Smiedt

Too much cologne is “too much of a good thing” and scares off potential partners

Men should never use more than three pumps of their cologne, experts say

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

You should never be able to smell a man before he enters a room, according to one of Australia’s leading grooming experts, who warns that too much cologne is an instant turn-off.

And according to David Smiedt, editor-in-chief of GQ magazine, the “three pump rule” is one of the most important when it comes to looking and smelling good.

“The general rule here is that if you have eau de toilette, you should use up to three pumps on the front of the throat,” he said.

You should never be able to smell a man before he enters a room, according to one of Australia’s leading grooming experts, who warns that too much cologne is a turn-off

“Stronger scents like an eau de parfum only need two pumps,” he added.

“Don’t put it on your shirt or your head, only on the front of the neck where the skin is thinnest.”

The comic spoke at the Australian launch of the men’s grooming brand Cremo and added a few other useful tips for men to come across as a modern gentleman.

He said they should always use the “two-finger rule” when it comes to trimming their facial hair, leaving a buffer for the jawline.

He warned that people seeking the chiseled look by ignoring the rule will only draw attention to their double chin.

Davis also advised men to take a moment to “shut up” and listen, saying that this behavior really elevates a true modern gentleman.

Survey What do you think is the most important grooming tip for men? The eau de cologne tip! 6 votes

To take care of their nails! 33 votes

To maintain facial hair between hairdressing visits! 36 votes

To adopt a skincare regimen! 7 votes

To wear sunscreen! 15 votes

“Let other people sit at the table, listen to what they have to say, it’s our turn,” he said.

Cremo’s team also did their own research into being a modern gentleman and found that chivalry is actually dead.

“People are looking for respect from their partners instead,” says a spokesman.

This means holding the door and packing the heavy groceries have fallen off the men’s to-do list.

Like suits.

“The main physical requirement for a gentleman is to perfect the smart casual look,” they said.

Spending time taking care of one’s hair, face and beard also scored highly, while smelling good and good oral hygiene were also considered important.

According to David Smiedt, editor-in-chief of GQ magazine, the three-pump rule is one of the most important when it comes to looking and smelling good.

What women want men to know about grooming: 1: Don’t wear too much cologne and never wear teenage fragrances like Lynx Africa 2: Make sure you take care of your nails, on your hands and feet 3: Use a facial cleanser and maintain a skin care regimen, body wash should not be a substitute for every toiletry bag 4: Wear SPF every day 5: Limit the amount of gel and strengthening products you put in your hair

When it came to personality, respect was most important, followed by being honest, well-mannered, kind, and caring.

Hobbies of a versatile gentleman, according to the survey, are usually sports, cooking, reading, traveling and odd jobs.

The brand set out to find the modern lord of the land and found Hugh Jackman who ticked all the boxes.

Chris Hemsworth came in a close second, while Hamish Blake, Eric Banna and Dylan Alcot also made the top ten.