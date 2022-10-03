The Oath Keepers’ Capitol riot trial, explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial commencing this week in Washington, DC, is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to force those responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. who challenged the foundations to account. of American democracy.

Before the trial are extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers, and four associates. Prosecutors and lawyers will make their opening statements on Monday and the lawsuit will take several weeks. Here’s a look at what’s to come:

WHO ARE THE EIDHOLDERS?

The anti-government group was founded in 2009 by Rhodes, who was educated at Yale Law School and briefly served as a US Army paratrooper before sustaining a back injury from a training accident.

The group is named after its stated goal of getting former and current members of the military, first responders and police officers to keep the promise they’ve made to defend the Constitution against enemies. They issued a list of orders members would not obey, such as disarming civilians, conducting warrantless searches, and detaining Americans as enemy combatants in violation of their right to a jury trial.

That relatively benign framing and social media use helped the group grow into one of the largest anti-government militias in US history, but internal dialogue was often darker, experts said. Oath Keepers took part in the standoff with federal officials at the Bundy Ranch in Nevada in 2014, and later along rooftops in Ferguson, Missouri after a grand jury refused to charge a police officer for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The group would eventually embrace the rhetoric of then-candidate Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

WHY ARE THEY TRIAL?

On trial with Rhodes are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida division of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired United States Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led a militia group in Ohio.

They have been charged with seditious conspiracy in one of the most high-profile cases to get out of the January 6 riots in the US Capitol.

Prosecutors say they spent weeks collecting weapons, organizing paramilitary training and preparing armed teams outside Washington to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. The plot came to a head on January 6, 2021, when Oath Keepers wearing helmets and other combat gear were caught on camera as they made their way through the crowd of angry Trump supporters and stormed the Capitol in military-style stacking formation.

Prosecutors will say the uprising, for the Oath Keepers, was not a spontaneous protest but part of a serious weeklong plot to stop the transfer of power.

The Oath Keepers, for their part, say the prosecutors have twisted their words and insist that there was never a plan to attack the Capitol. They say they were in Washington to provide security and preparations, training, equipment and weapons to protect themselves from possible violence from left-wing antifa activists or to stand by if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act to summon a militia.

WHAT IS RESOLVING CONSPIRACY?

The seditious conspiracy law was enacted after the Civil War to arrest Southerners who might continue to fight against the US government. The charges have rarely been brought in recent history – with mixed results.

In this case, the prosecutors will try to prove that Rhodes and his associates colluded to forcibly oppose the authority of the federal government and forcibly block the implementation of laws governing the transfer of presidential power.

It can be difficult to prove, because prosecutors must show that the defendants did more than talk about the use of force, that they conspired to actually use it.

The last inflammatory conspiracy cases were filed in 2010 and ended in acquittal. The last successful incendiary conspiracy trial was in 1995, when Egyptian cleric Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were convicted in a plot to blow up several monuments in New York and New Jersey.

Up to 20 years behind bars.

PART: