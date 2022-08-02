The Oaks Hotel in Sydney’s Neutral Bay up for sale for first time in almost 50 years: $175million

One of Sydney’s most famous pubs is up for sale for the first time in nearly half a century and the price tag will make history.

The owners of The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay have expressed interest with a record-breaking asking price of $175 million, which is expected to spark a bidding war between pub barons.

If the new owners buy the much-loved pub close to asking price, it will be the highest price ever paid for a pub, surpassing the record $160 million sales of The Crossroads Hotel in Casula earlier this year.

The first hotel on the Military Road site opened earlier in 1880 Tooth . brewery & Co built the current Art Deco building in 1938.

The much-loved watering hole has become an institution for affluent Sydneysiders on the lower north coast and is known for its 80-year-old English oak in the beer garden.

The Oaks Hotel has been a Neutral Bay institution for nearly a century, famed for its 80-year-old English oak tree

Family patriarch David ‘Taffy’ Thomas acquired the pub in 1975, eventually passing the business on to his son Andrew.

The sports bar is named in honor of Taffy, while another bar, named after the late Crocodile Dundee actor John Meillon OBE, has been visited by hundreds of well-known identities and sports stars over the years.

The Oaks underwent an extensive $6 million renovation three years ago and has development potential for up to five floors.

Andrew Thomas said the family thought it was the right time to move on after a spate of unsolicited approaches.

“We will leave the Oaks with fond memories and many friends… It holds a very special place in the Australian hotel landscape and we look forward to its next incarnation under the new managers,” he said.

The Oak Hotel (pictured with the famous beer garden) is up for sale for the first time in 47 years

The beloved pub on Neutral Bay’s main strip is expected to sell for at least $175 million

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Director John Musca and Senior Vice President Ben McDonald manage the sale on behalf of the family.

“For those who have amassed wealth in mining, media, software, logistics or any other industry, once you’ve completed a business case, owning an iconic cafe hotel is actually much more satisfying and exciting than any other form of investment,” he said. Mr Musca. .

As in all real estate sectors, the most important assets often only come to the market once in a lifetime, which is even more so in the highly protected hotel industry, where assets of this size and quality will simply never be approved or replicated in high-end demographics again. locations in Sydney – we’re actually talking about one of the very best hotels in the asset class’.

The Thomas family currently has no plans to sell its other pubs, Winston Hills Hotel in Sydney’s west and The Entrance Hotel on the Central Coast.

Interested parties close on September 6.