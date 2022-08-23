The O.C. fans go wild over reunion snap of Mischa Barton, Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan

The OC was arguably the hottest teen drama of the early 2000s, with the dysfunctional Cooper family at the heart of the action.

And on Monday, Melinda Clarke, 53, who played Julie Cooper, took to Instagram where she posted a photo of herself with Tate Donovan, 58, who played her on-screen husband Jimmy, and Mischa Barton, 36, who played their daughter, Mariska. .

The trio reunited in Charlston on Sunday for an Ep-ix And Chill convention before dining at High Cotton, sending fans crazy with their Cooper family reunion selfie.

Cooper family reunion! On Monday, Melinda Clarke, 53, Tate Donovan, 58, and Mischa Barton, 36, sent The OC fans off with their Cooper family reunion selfie

In addition to the “family” snap, Melinda wrote, “THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. @dinehighcotton #theoc.’

Tate gushed, “So great to see you all,” while Mischa added, “Aww family photo so good to catch up with you.”

Mischa also documented their time together on her Instagram Stories, uploading a photo with her onscreen parents, as well as Gossip Girl stars Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr.

She added: ‘Run Gossip Girl last night what are the odds. Just kidding we were there for a reason. It was really great to catch up with Mom and Dad.’

Mother and father! Mischa also documented their time together on her Instagram by uploading a photo with her onscreen parents, as well as Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr from Gossip Girl.

The OC cast portrayed LR in 2003: Tate Donovan, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Melinda Clarke, Benjamin McKenzie, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Adam Brody, Chris Carmack

Fans of the OC couldn’t contain their excitement over the Cooper family selfie, with one commenting, “This is seriously #iconic,” while another said, “OMG! This is so special! ICONICCCC much love.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Wow! Everything I wanted and then some!!! Cooper family forever,” with another fan gushing, “THIS SAVED MY ENTIRE YEAR!!!!”

“This is exactly the reunion we needed,” claimed one Instagram user, and another admitted, “I literally yelled ‘Awhhh!’ as someone else commented: ‘ahh the way I screamed!!!’

One fan insisted, “I’m going to break the internet with this one,” while another wrote: “Excuse me!!!! This photo is literally driving me crazy!!!’ and another famous one: ‘This is easily one of the best Instagram moments of 2022!’

Missing from the “family” snap was Shailene Woodley, who played younger sister Kaitlin Cooper in the first season of The OC, before being replaced by Willa Holland for the third and fourth seasons.

Last year, Mischa opened up about her character’s blood-stained departure from The OC after three seasons.

‘It started quite early because it had a lot to do with adding Rachel [Bilson] at the last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and a night out for everyone — and kind of a general bullying from some of the guys on set, that felt really s****y,” Mischa said. e! News.

The Coopers: Tate and Melinda Clarke played husband and wife in The OC

“There were people on that set who were really mean to me. It wasn’t the most ideal environment for a young, sensitive girl who’s also been pushed into stardom to endure.”

She added: “I got offers from big movies at the time and had to turn them down. I had always been a supporter of The Sixth Sense and all that stuff.

“My dream was to be offered those lead roles, so that’s what happened. It just felt like it was the best thing for me and my health and just because I didn’t really feel protected by my cast and crew at the time.”

The Orange County-based soap opera from creator Josh Schwartz aired four seasons on Fox from 2003-2007, and is now streaming on HBO Max.