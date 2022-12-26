The number of stay-at-home dads has risen by a third, UK statistics show

A rise in stay-at-home dads means a third more men are now raising their children rather than working after the pandemic.

There was a ‘monumental’ shift in fathers’ childcare responsibilities during Covid, according to experts, as many began working from home.

Some men became so much more involved in family life that they gave up their jobs to become ‘home husbands’, with one in nine stay-at-home parents now being fathers, up from just one in 14 three years ago.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows that between July and September this year, around 141,000 fathers were out of paid employment and were instead ‘looking after the family home’.

A rise in stay-at-home dads means a third more men are now raising their children instead of working after the pandemic (file photo)

That’s a third more fathers than the total of about 105,000 registered before the pandemic, during the same period in 2019.

Dr. Jeremy Davies of the Fatherhood Institute, a charity that publishes research on fathers and lobbies to ensure they are more taken into account in family life, said: ‘Fathers’ involvement in childcare has been increasing for decades, and there has been a quantum leap in that engagement when the pandemic meant they could suddenly spend less time at or travel to work.

“A high percentage of fathers enjoyed this extra time to spend with their children, became more confident as fathers and were eager to find ways to continue their greater involvement after the pandemic.

Our new study suggests that many fathers have since reached the goal of taking on a larger role in childcare.

“Some are stay-at-home dads – who are still a minority, but their numbers seem to be increasing.”

At the peak of the pandemic in March and April 2020, the time men spend on childcare has almost doubled, to an average of 90 minutes a day.

Women’s, by comparison, increased by just 17 percent to an average of 102 minutes per day.

The figures, excluding paid childcare and produced by the Office for National Statistics, show in March this year that things were pretty much back to normal for women in terms of time spent on childcare.

Stay-at-home dad Damion Founde, 38, with daughter Lilly, 13, and Alfie, age six. Founde, who writes a blog about his experience called The Northern Dad, lost his job as a retail manager in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic

But men still continue to provide nearly a fifth more childcare than in 2014 to 2015, averaging 56 minutes a day.

Stay-at-home dads are still in the minority, but their numbers are on the rise, while the number of stay-at-home moms has fallen by 11 percent.

From July to September, there were nearly 1.2 million mothers out of work due to family reasons, compared to more than 1.3 million in the same period in 2019.

The number of men currently out of the labor force due to family reasons increased slightly by five percent from August to October this year compared to 2019, although that was an increase of only 11 men.

Meanwhile, the number of women fell by 16 percent.

Damion Founde, 38, a stay-at-home dad, and writes a blog about his experience called The Northern Dad, lost his job as a retail manager in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic and, after a long talk, decided to stay home so his wife could continue her career as a childcare worker.

Once the pandemic was over, he planned to return to work, but nearly three years later, he remains a stay-at-home dad.

Mr Founde, who lives in Teesside, said: ‘My wife has been promoted and her work is improving.

“The situation we’re in is working — sometimes it can be exhausting, but that’s just parenting.

“In recent years I’ve seen a real change in the stigma associated with stay-at-home dads, and more and more men are moving on to college.

“I was once asked if I had any self-esteem from not working and being a stay-at-home dad.

My answer was simple. I’ve gained more by taking care of my kids than I ever did by working for someone else and winning nothing.’

Mr Founde, who is a stay-at-home dad to Alfie, aged six, and Lilly, aged 13, and whose eldest daughter, Chloe, is now at university, said: ‘I used to spend over 60 hours a week at work and so I inevitably missed my children’s first steps and their first words, and it was my wife who was there on their first day of school instead of me.

“Now I’m not missing anything, so I’ll never regret my choice.”

If you enjoyed this article…

Working from home can lead to fathers taking less care of the children

Scientists reveal why women do more housework

Too much screen time can make you whine and yell more, researchers say