The NRL’s worst-behaved players are revealed as one top team gets a big advantage ahead of finals

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have a significant lead over their NRL rivals going into the final, at least from a disciplinary standpoint.

Souths are the only team currently in the top eight without a player with at least two fouls on their record this season.

Only six Rabbitohs players have been charged so far this year, for a total of $3,500 in fines. By contrast, the Bulldogs and the second-seeded Cowboys have earned a $18,500 fine, although North Queensland is the only team not to have a player suspended this season.

Latrell Mitchell missed the NRL final last season after a six-game suspension

“We are not a dirty team. It’s not how we play. We play an aggressive style of footy, but we also like to play footy,” Souths coach Jason Demetriou told the Daily Telegram.

“It’s not something we talk about. We understand the drawbacks of poor discipline.

“It’s important to get to the finals because you need your best players on the pitch, and you need to be able to control where you place teams and not let them go wild, so discipline is vital.”

Rabbitohs’ disciplinary record could prove crucial in September, especially given that star fullback Latrell Mitchell missed the final last season after being given a six-game penalty for a high shot at Rooster star Joey Manu.

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou said his team was well aware of the importance of keeping a proper disciplinary penalty to get into the final.

In June, the NRL took a more lenient approach and changed the rules to ensure that players who received grade one and two offenses in State of Origin games would not miss NRL games.

Likewise, players who commit a third offense under the Judicial Code in a final match can in most cases get away with paying a fine – except for reckless tackles of any kind.

The new approach aims to give some breathing room to players with questionable disciplinary records, who want to avoid a costly suspension in the final.

That’s not to say that players with long rap sheets are licensed to hit opponents with reckless abandon.

Melbourne Storm hardman Nelson Asofa-Solomona is one of only two NRL players to have four fouls to his name this season

Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has three offenses on his criminal record

Melbourne Storm hardman Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Brisbane prop Thomas Flegler have both recorded four fouls this season, one more than Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Jordan Rapana and Cowboys second rower Tom Gilbert also have three fouls to their name, while fellow Northern Queensland stars Jason Taumalolo and Jeremiah Nanai have two each.

The Sharks trio of Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolph and Teig Wilton also have a few fouls on their record, as do Storm duo Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith

Panthers star Nathan Cleary, Eels lock Ryan Matterson, Roosters prop Lindsay Collins and his Raiders counterpart Joseph Tapine also have two violations on their disciplinary records.