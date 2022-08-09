The novel leucine-rich repeat receptor-like kinase MRK1 regulates resistance to multiple stresses in tomato

MRK1 positively regulates tomato disease resistance to P. syringae pv. tomato (Pst DC3000) and R. solanacearum pathogens. Credit: Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science



Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) is an economically important vegetable crop worldwide and its production is threatened by temperature fluctuations and pathogen attacks, causing severe crop losses. In recent work published in the magazine Horticultural researchZhejiang University researchers characterized a positive regulator of multiple stress resistance in tomato.

They showed that the tomato LRR-RLK MRK1 participates in multiple stress responses by serving as a positive regulator. The expression of MRK1 was induced by cold and heat stress, as were the bacterial pathogens Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato (Pst DC3000) and Ralstonia solanacearum.

The authors then generated mrk1 tomato mutants by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. The mrk1 mutants showed increased susceptibility to cold and heat stress, as evidenced by changes in plant phenotype, decreased maximal photochemical efficiency of PSII (Fv/Fm) and increased relative electrolyte leakage (an indicator of membrane permeability).

Compared to wild-type (WT) plants, mrk1 mutants showed lower expression of CBF1 and HsfA1a, which play a critical role in plants responses to cold and heat stress, when exposed to cold and heat. In addition, mrk1 mutants were more susceptible to Pst DC3000 and R. solanacearum at 5 days post-inoculation (dpi) with Pst DC3000 and 10 dpi with R. solanacearum, as evidenced by more severe disease symptoms compared to WT plants.

The pattern-triggered immunity (PTI) response is an important part of the basal immunity of plants, which can repel most virulent pathogens. PTI responses involve the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activation of mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs), and the transcriptional reprogramming of immune-associated genes.

Flg22-induced ROS production was strongly reduced in mrk1 mutants, and the upregulation of the PTI-responsive genes OLP and LPSE was strongly suppressed in mrk1 mutants compared to WT plants. In contrast, activation of MAPKs after flg22 induction did not differ between mrk1 mutants and WT plants. These results indicated that MRK1 positively regulates several PTI responses.

The researchers also found that MRK1 could interact with FLS2 on the plasma membrane and with SERK3A/SERK3B in the cytoplasm using a bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) assay, and these interactions were then confirmed by a split luciferase assay. Co-immunoprecipitation assays showed that the interactions of MRK1 with FLS2 and the co-receptor SERK3A/SERK3B MRK1 were unaffected by the presence of flg22, suggesting that MRK1 plays a positive role in antibacterial immunity by acting as a component of the FLS2 and SERK3A/SERK3B complex to modulate PTI responses.

“This study provides insight into the complex structure of LRR-RLK-mediated signaling systems and provides a new target for tomato breeding with improved resistance to multiple stresses,” the researchers said.

