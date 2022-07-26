The Novavax ‘protein jab’ approved for Aussie teenagers aged between 12 and 17

Australian adolescents could soon be able to access the Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid after the national medical regulator provisionally approved its use for children between 12 and 17 years old.

The news, announced Monday by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, follows preliminary approvals for Nuvaxovid, made by Novavax, in adults in January.

Nuvaxovid is a protein-based vaccine. This type of vaccine contains some of the coronavirus spike protein.

Nuvaxovid (pictured) is a protein-based vaccine that uses a genetic code called RNA to make your body’s cells produce an immune response to the coronavirus spike protein.

Adolescents 12 years and older can currently receive either the adult Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine or the Moderna shot.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines. This type of vaccine uses a genetic code called RNA to make your body’s cells produce an immune response to the coronavirus spike protein.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Vaxzevria) and Novavax’s Nuvaxovid are not currently licensed for use in people under the age of 18.

The next step is for the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization to give the green light to the use of the Nuvaxovid vaccine in adolescents.

They are expected to make a decision within a few weeks.

The death toll in Australia from the virus has now passed 11,000.

Seventy Covid-19 fatalities were reported in NSW and Victoria alone in the latest data released Tuesday.