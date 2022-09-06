The night Tracy Grimshaw locked herself out of her hotel room while naked after having ’10 tequilas’

For years, TV veteran Tracy Grimshaw kept conversations about a drunken accident at the 1998 Logie Awards a secret.

The A Current Affair presenter, who announced on Monday she was leaving the show after 17 years as a presenter, was locked out of her hotel naked after the awards ceremony, with only a newspaper to protect her modesty.

The 62-year-old finally set the record 20 years after the humiliating incident and confirmed the rumors were true.

During a segment on The Today Show in 2018, the TV personality said it was “all James Packer’s fault” after the pair shared “ten tequilas” at an afterparty at Crown Casino that night.

‘We had been drinking tequila. We had done Tequila. I like a tequila. We had about ten o’clock and it was three in the morning,” she told Karl Stefanovic, Georgie Gardner and Silvia Jeffreys, who were on the breakfast TV panel.

Grimshaw revealed that because she covered her naked body with a copy of the Australian newspaper, the publication sent her a special memorial plaque.

“The Australian sent me the framed front cover of The Australian with a small plaque that read, ‘To Tracy, from The Australian, the newspaper that covers all your needs,’” she recalls.

“I have it on the wall in my office, I’ve had it with me ever since,” the TV host added.

Grimshaw gave even more details about 2DAY FM‘s breakfast show at the time while promoting her 2018 Gold Logie nomination.

The journalist revealed that she ran back to her room in the early morning hours of the Logies party to get ready for work.

‘I got drunk, because that’s what everyone at the Logies does. And I ran back to my room at 3 AM and thought the hair and makeup girls were about to walk in to get me ready for the Today show,” she told the radio show.

“I took off the dress, tore off the jewelry and ran in to take a shower before they arrived. I mistook the bathroom door for the front door. Suddenly I was naked in the hallway,’ she said.

Grimshaw said she boycotted the event’s red carpet for a decade after being placed on the worst dressed list.

“I snuck through the kitchen of Melbourne’s Crown for ten years to avoid the red carpet,” the reporter said. Kyle and Jackie O.

The said dress would be her purple gown she wore during the 2009 Logies.

Grimshaw surprised viewers Monday evening by announcing that she will stop as a presenter of A Current Affair.

Widely regarded as one of Australia’s top interviewers, the respected journalist has been head of the news program for 17 years.

She explained she was “tired” after decades of shift work, insisting she hadn’t been turned away by a “boys’ club” on Channel Nine.

“I’ve worked shifts for 26 years, drive to work on the Today show nine years before sunrise, and for the past 17 years I’ve been driving home in the dark here on A Current Affair and it’s time for less of that daily obligation.” ,” she said at the end of Monday night’s show.

The TV legend (pictured) announced she is quitting A Current Affair

Grimshaw concluded: ‘I’ll be in the area until November when I’m going to take a long holiday but until then it’s business as usual. See you tomorrow night.’

In January 2006, Tracy took over from Ray Martin as host of A Current Affair, her most famous news role.

“She shamed me,” Martin said. ‘She’s so good. I love what she does and I enjoy watching her.’

A young Grimshaw began her career as a reporter on the editorial board of Nine’s Melbourne in 1981.

The beloved television journalist celebrated 40 years with Channel Nine last October.

The journalist then began hosting National Nine News from 1995 to 2005