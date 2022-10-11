The Night My Older Brother Exacted His Revenge On Me with ‘Child’s Play’

If you are currently alive, chances are you grew up watching movies. All my life I have always loved movies. As a kid I loved superhero movies, comedies, fantasy movies, Star Wars, you know, the kind of thing that every kid goes crazy for. Family movie nights were also a common thing growing up. Everyone piled up in front of the TV, and we watched something fun together, movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Sandlot. The key word here is ‘fun’. My parents were usually the curators in these cases, showing us something that would broaden our imagination, make us laugh, or just an outright classic. However, there were times, dark times, when they weren’t there to stop what was on TV—times when my older brother would demand control.

My brother, Jack, was hungry for excitement. You could say he was into chilling – yes, into horror movies. This genre was an absolute no-go for me at the time. And sure, while a child’s version of you may think you’ve been exposed to a nightmarish movie that temporarily ruined your life, I’m not sure many have endured the evil and macabre intentions of an older sibling, just like when my brother gave me suggested to Child’s play. He also didn’t do well and committed this crime of fury between siblings on the best night of my 7 year life.





I won and my brother was crazy

It was the fall of 2003. Life was good and I had just turned 7, which I thought was especially cool. My church’s pinewood derby game was coming up and was always a big deal for me, so after weeks of prepping my car with my dad, it was showtime. The results couldn’t have been better, I won 1st place and made a huge run at the height of my 7th anniversary. Jack, who was 9 and had a rather sorry excuse for a car, was doing so badly that they didn’t even have an award or courtesy number for him, nothing but maybe a wave slap from a couple of adults ready to go home. I felt so cool and he couldn’t handle it. In the shadow of victory, my own brother was on the sidelines figuring out the perfect way to sabotage my moment in the sun.

Later that evening, after what felt like an endless party, it was time to wind down. My dad was out of town and my mom was looking after our 1-year-old sister Julie, so for Jack and I, the TV was ours for the taking. It was late at night so that meant we didn’t have a chance to run into SpongeBob or Ed, Edd and Eddy. Times like these always felt dangerous. Watching TV late was like the wild west, we could run into anything. And listen, my mother deserves the credit, she would come and see us several times. Jack didn’t dare do anything “bad”, he was “responsible”; that and switch channels quickly.

Jack knew I was afraid of Chucky

Jack knew me well. You could say, “Of course he did Sam, he’s your brother”, but this meant he knew my fears too. Jack had watched me dodge the horror part of Blockbuster countless times, terrified of every VHS cover art I might catch a glimpse of. The first and last letters of the alphabet book ended the aisles, meaning the “C” section that Child’s play and Chucky lived in could just be seen while passing the aisle. Chucky as an image alone was my worst nightmare, and Jack knew this. After a quick look at TV Guide, my beloved brother ran to the Syfy channel where the original Child’s play had started broadcasting just a few hours after I wrecked him and his pathetic race car. As we sat there in the glow of the TV, the lights out around us, I had no idea what movie was coming. There was nowhere to run, Child’s play had me in its grip.

To this day I have very clear memories of that experience. The movie made me cheeky, but nothing made me worse than the last part. I was so relieved when Chucky’s owner Andy set him on fire and apparently killed him. It felt like this nightmare was over and everything was going to be okay. Seven-year-old Sam was wrong. Completely wrong. When Chucky came back, burned and charred, my life was over. I had never seen anything so terrifying – it was an image that was very, very far from SpongeBob. I must have cut short the experience by yelling or somehow audibly losing my mind, probably only to eventually drag it out of the room. I can’t remember how the movie ended, all I remember is ending up in another room with my mom holding me and probably crying. I didn’t see him do this, but I guarantee you that before my mom finally gave Jack what he deserved, he was in the other room chattering about a job well done.

My incident with Child’s play would haunt me for years to come. As if my phobia of Chucky wasn’t already bad, this multiplied it by a million. The following year, 2004, I remember visiting a family in New Jersey where I finally met my second and third cousins. It was such a special journey with moments that I will keep with me forever, except when my cousins ​​and I were playing a game on the computer and an ad for Seed of Chucky appeared in the sidebar. I don’t remember running out of the room or anything, but I do remember being a really clammy 8-year-old. Chucky stalked my dreams for years and it seemed like they would never change. Horror movies, Chucky in particular, would haunt me any time of the day… or so I thought.

A few years later I discovered that I liked horror movies

Over the next few years, something strange happened to me. About two years later, on a hot summer day, my childhood best friend and I tried to beat the heat by picking up some AC. His parents were nowhere to be found, so we decided now was the best time to secretly make an R-rated movie. After searching Comcast On-Demand for a while, we came across a video called Evil Dead 2. Something about a cabin in the woods and the undead sounded scary enough. We threw it on and, rightly so, my life was changed forever. It scared me to death… but I had so much fun. The movie only takes about five minutes to start and once it gets going it never stops, culminating in what is now my all-time favorite movie. I had a taste of horror that I could handle and in the years that followed, I would look for that same experience over and over again.

Between the ages of 10 and 15, I looked up every scary movie I could find. The classics, unknown gems, low-budget endeavors, movies that would later be referred to as “exalted horror,” everything. Even though I watched most of what I could get my hands on, my preference for pre-90s horror started around this time. I enjoyed more modern releases, they actually made me more nervous, but sometimes these movies got a little too serious and were harder to have fun with. My love for movies like evil dead 2, The thing, the classic Universal Monsters movies, and the Friday the 13th series, were where my interests really lay. Despite my preference for older films in the genre, sometime in my early teens I filled my brother’s shoes and introduced my sister to the nightmare of 2008 The Strangers. It was a phenomenal experience, one that led to her sleeping in my parents’ room for weeks. These movies were really my bag. After years of digesting this genre, I finally came full circle. It was time to revisit my worst enemy: Chucky.

It was time to re-watch ‘Child’s Play’

I must have been about 13 years old when I watched it again Child’s play for the first time since that traumatic night. I remember coming home one scorching hot summer evening in Arkansas from a swim in the neighborhood lake and starting On-Demand, looking through the free movies as usual. Like Danny Torrance coming around the corner on his tricycle and running into the ghostly twins The shining, I scrolled through another list of 10 titles and there it was staring me right in the face. Child’s play was waiting for me. All this to say, I went pretty sure of what I was going to get, and I was right. This time, Child’s play was a fun activity. I remember it was a little scary, but it definitely didn’t scare me anymore. The uncertainty of whether Chucky is alive or not also confused me. I went in expecting a full Chucky presentation as the movie really becomes a mystery. Above all, Brad Douri floored me. I never knew that the man who played the slimy Wormtongue in… Lord of the Rings was also the voice of Chucky. This was the best surprise of the viewing. Before 13-year-old Sam, I didn’t have a mortgage and I wasn’t necessarily about to get married or anything, but I could watch Child’s play all the way through and have fun doing this. I knew I wasn’t a grown man yet, but I felt like a real breeding stallion.