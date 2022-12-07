The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

The next World Cup will be the largest ever after the world football organization FIFA jumped from a field of 32 teams to 48 teams in 2026.

It means more of the so-called “small football teams” that failed to make it to Qatar will get the chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That could be great news for anyone entertained by Saudi Arabia’s thrilling dismay at Lionel Messi’s Argentina at this World Cup, Japan’s two victories over former champions Germany and Spain, or Morocco’s humiliation of star-studded Belgium and Spain on their way to an unexpected quarterfinal. run. More surprises are sure to await in four years’ time.

However, it is not clear to everyone that bigger is better.

While 48 teams increase the chance of fairytale moments, such as Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in the group stage, there’s also a good chance of the opposite: more one-sided matches that can take the shine off a tournament that’s meant to be. to be the best versus the best.

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0 also happened at this World Cup. Like England’s 6-2 defeat to Iran, France’s 4-1 dismantling of Australia and Qatar became the first hosts to lose their three group stage matches. FIFA will have to dig even deeper into the lower levels of international football to get from 32 to 48.

“It means we still have to find 16 good teams,” said Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development and a central figure in making a 48-team World Cup workable.

FIFA is still promoting the expansion as an upgrade and good for global play. All continents will have more slots and FIFA says opening up the big football event to more of its 211 member countries or territories should have an impact beyond the teams, with the prospect of even more eyes on TV screens and more kids playing be inspired to kick balls around the world.

“I am convinced that if the teams, the countries get more opportunities to step onto the world stage, it will do more for the (football) development in that country,” said Wenger.

The Qatar World Cup is the first in the Middle East and the furthest FIFA has ventured from the heart of the game in Europe and South America. That decision has drawn its own harsh criticism, but the on-pitch action might have been a timely advertisement for the 48-team plan, which FIFA announced in 2017 and has since had to defend over doubts over what the exact format will be.

In Qatar, Japan was one of three Asian teams to qualify for the last 16, which had never happened before. African teams collected more points than ever in the group stage. Morocco topped a group with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia and semi-finalist Belgium to advance to the quarter-finals by beating Spain on penalties on Tuesday. Cameroon signed off by beating Brazil, the first time an African team has beaten the five-time champion and football’s most celebrated team at a World Cup.

“Just watch the World Cup unfold,” said Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse. “It’s not like 30 years ago when the big fish ate the little fish completely alive.”

Amid Japan’s run in Qatar, winger Takefusa Kubo said that “they can’t underestimate Asia.” Ghanaian coach Otto Addo said Africa deserves its extra places and that its teams now have a better chance of progressing.

However, the expansion may not have much impact on the final outcome of the World Cup.

European and South American teams – the big fish Cisse referred to – have gobbled up each of the 21 World Cup titles to date, with 12 for Europe and nine for South America. No team from another continent has reached a final in nearly 100 years of World Cup history. Eighty-two of the 84 semi-finalists were European or South American. The United States in 1930 and South Korea in 2002 are the exceptions.

While teams from outside Europe and South America did well in Qatar in the group stage, only Morocco progressed to the quarter-finals, where they face Portugal on Saturday. South Korea, Japan, Senegal, the United States and Australia were all eliminated in the round of 16.

Cisse’s Senegal is the African champion, but was outclassed 3-0 by England. South Korea, number 3 in Asia, was eliminated 4-1 by Brazil. South Korean forward Son Heung-min, his country’s only star, said almost enviously: “Look at their players.”

A larger World Cup does offer clear growth opportunities for FIFA.

Just over 3.5 billion people, more than half the world’s population, watched the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to FIFA, and the football organization earned a record $7.5 billion in revenue from commercial deals related to the World Cup in Qatar .

With those numbers on the bench of a 32-team tournament, 48 presents the obvious opportunity to sell World Cup ambitions to more people in more places.

