The next iPad Pro could have a connector no other Apple device has

Bad news for anyone who got annoyed when 30-pin was replaced by Lightning and when Lightning was replaced by USB-C: It looks like Apple is once again planning to unveil a new connector port when it releases its next set of iPad Pro. models launches .

The latest report from Japanese site Macotakara, citing unnamed “reliable sources in China,” claims that both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the next Pro will “have the same chassis design as the current iPad.” Pro series, but with 4-pin connectors on the top and bottom of the sides.” At least that’s Google Translate’s interpretation of the original; it’s possible that some nuance has been lost in the translation.

The site has little further information on the nature of these new 4-pin ports, but speculates that they may be “to help power peripherals connected to the Thunderbolt/USB-C port on the [current] iPad with M1 chip.” It’s not clear why that feature couldn’t continue to be served by the USB-C port, which clearly has the advantage of being compatible with older adapters and accessories, rather than requiring customers to pay for new ones (or bundle Apple) with the new iPads). Perhaps 4-pin, or whatever branding Apple used for the new connector, has a higher specification for faster charging or data transfer.

Or is the most important factor the absorption of two ports? Macotakara’s article, confusingly, seems to imply that the 4-pin ports will be on the top and the bottom edges, although it’s not clear how “top” and “bottom” apply to a device that can rotate 360 ​​degrees: does this mean the two long edges or the two short ones? In either case, having two ports can allow the new iPad Pros to stay plugged in while also powering a peripheral (or transferring data to or from). This would mean an increase in overall productivity for a laptop replacement, although from an aesthetic point of view Apple has never been a company to offer more ports than strictly necessary.

As a sidebar, Apple fans may find the timing of this reveal somewhat frustrating, as the company appears to be close to unifying the ports for the entire tablet range. The 10.2-inch iPad is the latest Lightning holdout and is expected to use USB-C later this year. Even the iPhone range looks set to move to USB-C next year.

Would Apple choose this moment of imminent consistency to phase out USB-C at the top of its range? At the very least, it makes sense that a new port would appear first on the iPad Pro, much like USB-C was first used by the Pros in 2018.

We’ll have to wait and see if Macotakara’s sources are correct. (And keep in mind that the site isn’t the most consistent on the track, with an AppleTrack accuracy rating of just 58.5 percent at the time of writing.) The new iPad Pros are expected to launch this fall, during the September event for the iPhone 14 or any other event next month, so we won’t have long to wait.