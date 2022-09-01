The newest Pokémon is a lone performer

a new pokemon means, well, lots of new pokémon. And the run-up to pokemon violet and Scarlet is full of monster reveals, the most recent of which is an artist who stays up all night and is a bit of a loner.

Grafai, as it’s called, was unveiled today in a clever documentary-style music video that really makes me long for a David Attenborough narrated series about pocket monsters. The venomous monkey pokémon is cute, of course, but like many of its cute contemporaries, it gets pretty dark when you look at the details. Here’s the official description:

Grafaiai is a moody Pokemon with a finicky nature. It doesn’t pack, prefers to roam alone, and is constantly entangled in territorial battles with other Pokémon. Grafaiai specializes in using his poisonous saliva – which changes color depending on what the pokémon eats – to attack enemies by spitting at them or cutting at them after covering its claws with the saliva. Grafaiai are nocturnal creatures and as soon as the sun goes down he licks his hands and fingers to coat them with poison and uses them to draw patterns on the trees in his territory. The poisonous saliva it uses to paint paralyzes the insect Pokemon, who are attracted to the sweet, fragrant scent of the saliva.

It’s entirely possible that Grafaiai is meant to be a not-so-subtle critique of the contemporary art world, but all I know for sure is that I want him on my team alongside the bread dog. Just look at that attitude:

pokemon violet and Scarlet launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18 and will introduce new features such as trainer schools and pokémon that are also motorcycles.