The newest Apple Watches have better battery life than we thought

One of the new features of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE is a minor GPS upgrade that went largely unnoticed until this week. And because of the change, the battery of your iPhone and Apple Watch will last longer.

As discovered by outdoor enthusiast site DC Rainmaker, the new watches rely solely on the built-in GPS chip to track workouts and distances. It’s a notable change from the older watches, which use a nearby iPhone’s GPS to save the watch’s battery. Now GPS only works on the Apple Watch, meaning the Series 8 and SE actually have better battery life than before. Despite the new battery-draining functionality, Apple still estimates battery life at 18 hours.

This change isn’t exactly a new reveal – it was mentioned during the Apple Watch unveiling in September – but DC Rainmaker says an official Apple explanation of this change could not be found until now. It was discovered in a footnote at the bottom of a support document about calibrating the Apple Watch for exercise and activity accuracy.

The change is also good news for your iPhone – any time iPhone battery life is preserved is a good thing. But it’s also nice to see Apple making improvements that aren’t obvious, but that will enhance the experience of its devices. It’s also another way Apple has improved the battery life of the Watch, even if it’s not immediately noticeable. It’s similar to when the always-on display arrived with the Series 5, but still offered the same 18 hours of battery life.