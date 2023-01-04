The New York State Legislative Session begins

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The main focus of the 2023 Legislative Session is on making New York State more affordable. Governor Kathy Hochul and other state legislators are stressing the importance of reducing housing costs and day-to-day expenses, with inflation still causing problems for many.

“The affordability crisis in housing, in energy, in everything, it just makes life too damn hard for New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

State senator Jim Tedisco said he is focusing on economic incentives to keep people from leaving the state, including extending the gas tax exemption, which expired at the end of 2022. He also said he plans to introduce a bill to adjust the tax based on the price of gas, and put that revenue into state infrastructure.

“It would reduce the sales tax to zero at $3. It would keep the sales tax at 36 forever until it drops again and goes back from three dollars to $2.25,” Tedisco said.

Assemblyman Pat Fahy said she’s open to discussions about the gas tax and looking at more ways New Yorkers can get economic relief. “The earned income tax credit has been one of the most successful anti-poverty programs in this country and I have a bill to expand that,” she said.

Bail reform is another topic of discussion at this year’s session. Tedisco plans to focus on reviewing rules related to public safety and victim impact statements for crimes.

“You should videotape each victim, family member or individual yourself,” Tedisco said. “The individuals interviewing the parolees should conduct that interview. They should review it before interviewing individuals who committed the crimes.

Fahy said she wants to prioritize tackling crime through mental health and reducing gun violence. “We need more resources to address this epidemic that we’re seeing everywhere of mental health problems and I think that’s fueling the perception if not some serious problems with crime,” she said.