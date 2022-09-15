The new Underbelly? Channel Nine announces ‘Human Error’ a high-end crime drama for 2023

<!–

Channel Nine has announced a new crime drama series for 2023, which will be sold internationally by ITV Studios in the UK.

Human Error revolves around a female detective who uncovers a criminal conspiracy that threatens to destroy her entire life.

The behind-the-scenes talent of the show includes the producers of the Underbelly franchise.

Inspired by true events, the series follows Detective Holly O’Rourke, who investigates what initially appears to be a routine murder case.

Things get complicated when O’Rourke sends her assassination squad into a web of intrigue.

The cast for the show has yet to be announced.

Human Error could be the ideal sequel to Nine’s successful Underbelly series, which has been running since 2008.

Earlier this year, the franchise scored high ratings for the controversial two-part drama Underbelly: Vanishing Act about fraudster Melissa Caddick.

Channel Nine’s head of drama Andy Ryan said Human Error will be the must-see crime drama of 2023.

“The Nine Network has always been the home of Australian crime drama,” he said.

The show, which is supported by VicScreen and Screen Australia, is being created by Underbelly producer Greg Haddrick and Dan and John Edwards (Bump).

Writer Samantha Winston (Les Norton) is also on board as a producer, while Underbelly author John Sylvester is a consultant for the series.

Ned Kelly (2003) director Gregor Jordan will write the series with Haddrick and Winston.

Human Error is produced by the local company Roadshow Rough Diamond with Channel Nine.

Fans will see Human Error on Nine and 9Now in 2023.