The new Steam Deck ebook describes Valve’s long-term vision

On Thursday, Valve released a digital “booklet” all about the Steam Deck, Steam and the company itself. Valve says it released the book ahead of the Steam Deck launch in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, but the book also happens to arrive at the six-month mark that Valve sent out the first order emails that people their Steam Deck.

The 52-page ebook is free, and if you’re interested in Valve or the Steam Deck, I’d recommend checking it out. Not only are there a few pages dotted with Steam Deck prototypes, but you can read in your own words about Valve’s ambitions for the Steam Deck.

Perhaps most notably, Valve is committed to the Steam Deck and SteamOS as a “multi-generational product line.” Valve has called the Steam Deck a “multi-generational category” in the pastbut the company goes even further with what it prints in the book (and because it’s printed in a book, it’s definitely that much more official):

Anyway, this is a multi-generational product line. Valve will support Steam Deck and SteamOS well into the near future. We will learn from the Steam community about new uses for our hardware that we have not yet thought of, and we will build new versions that are even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck was.

After reading that, I’m already eagerly looking forward to Steam Deck 3, although hopefully the third part of a particular video game series arrives before that happens.

Over 4,500 Steam games are “playable or “verified” on Steam Deck

Valve also shared some interesting numbers about Steam, such as that there are over 130 million active players on Steam every month and over 30,000 titles on the platform. And as of the book’s publication, Valve says more than 4,500 titles have been labeled “Verified” or “Playable” for Steam Deck, meaning roughly 15 percent of all games on Steam are already at least considered “Playable.”

Since those emails for the first order came out in February, Valve has ramped up shipping volume, and on Wednesday, the company even said some of its fourth-quarter reservations were being increased to the third quarter. like you make a reservation today, Valve’s website says you won’t be able to order your device until sometime in the fourth quarter. But hopefully, with the pace at which things have improved, it won’t be too long before your order email arrives in your inbox — and while you wait, Valve has a book for you to read.