The new Samsung art-inspired The Frame TV is cheaper than ever today

It’s too hot to go out (at least here in California), so if – like me – you spend a lot of quality time in front of the TV feeling guilty about the lack of culture in your life, you might miss today’s deal. can appreciate. Samsung’s latest iteration of The Frame is a unique 4K TV like no other that in some way brings a bit of the museum experience into your home that you can enjoy in between watching your favorite shows. That’s because – when not in use – the beautiful screen displays artwork that, thanks to the new anti-reflection, low-reflection matte coating, bears a remarkable resemblance to a real canvas painting you see hanging in museums. However, when turned on, it turns into a QLED TV with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for various streaming apps.

Please note that unlike most other televisions in this price range, the latest Frame does not offer Dolby Vision support and no full array local dimming. If that doesn’t bother you, though, Woot is selling the TV at a new low today in various configurations. At the moment you can buy the 43-inch model from Woot for $739.99 instead of $997.99 from Wootor the 55-inch model for $1,144.99 instead of $1,499.99.



Samsung The Frame TV (2022) The latest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vibrant QLED screen as its predecessor, but uses a new low-reflection anti-reflective coating called “Matte Display”, which provides images with qualities that resemble a real canvas.

If you’re planning to fly during your summer vacation, you’ll likely find yourself at a busy airport and plane. That’s why it might be a good idea to buy a pair of noise-cancelling earplugs ahead of time. Happy, Best Buy sells Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro in blue for just $49.99 ($80 off) on its website, as well as through its storefront on eBay. Amazon is too the earbuds in other colors sell for about $79 if you are not a fan of the blue shade.

Best Buy’s current deal is a new record for the budget-friendly buds, which offer good value for money. Not only do they provide solid sound and speech quality, but you can also adjust the noise cancellation balance and EQ settings. Plus, they come with a variety of ear tips for a more comfortable fit, a wireless charging case, and an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. Read our review.



Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds offer decent active noise cancellation at a competitive price, with app features that let you adjust the ANC and make sure you have the ideal fit in your ears.

If you missed out on the great deals on indoor security cameras we spotted on Amazon Prime Day, you’ve got a second chance to score a hefty discount on the budget-friendly Blink Mini. Right now you can buy some wired Blink Minis from Amazon at Best Buy for just $29.99 ($35 off), which is the best price we’ve seen for a pair.

The Blink Indoor Minis don’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but the security cameras still allow for two-way audio and 1080p recording. They also support night vision, offer good video and audio quality and are easy to mount on your wall. However, as noted in our review, if you’re a new Blink customer you’ll need to pay extra for things like cloud storage, so make sure to factor that into the total cost.

If you want noise-cancelling headphones instead of a pair of earbuds and don’t mind paying a little cash, you can buy Bose’s QuietComfort 45 now for $279 instead of $329 from Amazon and walmart. That’s not the $229 price we saw on Prime Day, but it’s still the second best price we’ve seen for the excellent lightweight pair of headphones, which remain some of the most comfortable we’ve ever tested. While they can’t be used while charging and don’t offer the same bass response as our top picks for the best noise canceling headphones – Sony’s new 1000XM5s – they’re still some of the best on the market and feature several other niceties, including EQ adjustment. . Read our review.



Bose Quiet Comfort 45 Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, ultra-comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

A few more offers before you go…

GameStop is currently throwing in a year of Nintendo Switch Online with the purchase of select Nintendo Switch games, some of which are also discounted. For example, right now you can pick up the physical edition of either one Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $49.94 (about $10 off). An online membership gives you access to online play and classic NES and SNES titles and usually starts at $19.99 per year.

Target is offering a rare bundle deal that includes the 256GB Meta Quest 2. Right now, the retailer is throwing in a Quest 2 Elite belt—which usually retails for $49.99—when you buy buy the virtual reality headset for $399.99 (the full sale price). The excellent headset offers support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz for selected games, a sharp display and the ability to wirelessly connect to gaming PCs. Read our review.

Readers of The edge can buy Xiaomi’s 34-inch Mi Curved Gaming Monitor for $580 from Wellbots instead of $699 when you use a promo code MISSED . This is a good minimalist gaming monitor with a decent 3440 x 1440 display which we liked when we tested it in 2020. The deal also comes with a one-year warranty, but keep in mind that Xiaomi doesn’t have a huge presence in the US, so there’s a question mark about how helpful US customer support will be if you find yourself in need of assistance.

You can currently buy RavPower's two-port 90W charger, which is fast enough to charge a MacBook Pro in two hours, for just $19.90 instead of $74.99 at checkout when you use promo code DNL434. The Verges Antonio G. Di Benedetto owns one of these and says it's a great charger that he uses to quickly charge his MacBook, although you can also use it to charge your Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy phone, and a variety of other devices. to load.