The new rules for business in a post-neoliberal world

More than 40 years ago, the Reagan-Thatcher Revolution was born. Taxes were reduced. Unions were crushed. Markets were deregulated and global capital unleashed. But the economic pendulums are swinging. And in recent weeks it has become quite clear that anything remotely related to the trickle-down theory is now politically Kryptonite.

The most obvious example, of course, is opposition to British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ bizarre plan to cut taxes on the rich after announcing major spending on energy subsidies. Trussonomics is now off the table and the Prime Minister’s own leadership is in danger.

But it is not just the UK that is facing the downward slope of neoliberalism. I recently met a senior official in the Biden administration who told me that many chief executives are now coming to Washington and asking for “a signal from the government – where should we invest? Should we be in Vietnam or Mexico? Which sectors do you want to be in? us?”

While the administration isn’t yet picking winners and losers, the White House has already made the transition to a post-neoliberal era — and many in business are preparing for it, too. CEOs may not like the idea of ​​a deglobalizing world with more regulation, more state control and a growing workforce. But they can usually find a way to make money as long as they understand the rules of the market.

So what are the new rules? The Biden administration has recently clear blueprint of the economy it wants, which included five key elements. One is empowering workers, which it has attempted to do by using federal budgets to support union work. Another example is harnessing as much tax policy as possible in a polarized congress to support working families in areas like health care and childcare, which are becoming increasingly unaffordable for many Americans.

But as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told me a few months ago, government should be about more than just cutting taxes and redistributing wealth. This board wants to play a greater role in steering the supply side of the private sector. Specifically, it wants to encourage the making of things, not just through the push to “buy American,” but through a more fundamental shift of policy focus from distribution to manufacturing.

That means industrial policy. And while there is not yet a fully articulated strategy in Washington, there are clear signs that the laissez-faire economy is over.

One of these is the fact that many companies will soon have to choose between the US and China. The formal decoupling between the two countries is gaining momentum – there are record numbers of US jobs being pulled back from China and calling for tougher technology transfer rules.

Another is that resilience and redundancy in critical supply chains is becoming increasingly important. Just a few days ago, Micron became the second major company (after Intel) to announce a major investment in semiconductors in the US, investing $100 billion in a new foundry in upstate New York.

Federal investment in electric vehicles is also creating new jobs in the beleaguered areas of the South and Midwest. While the strong dollar could become a headwind for the government’s hopes of growing a larger manufacturing and export economy, the lower cost of energy input in the US is currently a headwind compared to Europe.

Support for economic “patriotism” is now the operating principle on both sides of the political divide in Washington. Robert Lighthizer, former US trade representative under Donald Trump, was famous for getting rid of the US trade deficit. But recently Democratic California Congressman Ro Khanna — a rising figure in progressive circles — called for the same, advocating that the US achieve a trade surplus with the rest of the world by 2035.

As Khanna put it, “Trade deficits are fine in some years, when in other years they are offset by trade surpluses. But the country has had a constant trade deficit since 1975.” He believes the government should help rectify this by offering zero-interest loans for factories and making greater use of federal procurement to secure markets.

I heard Khanna speak last week at the launch of “Reimagining the Economy,” a Harvard Kennedy School initiative led by economists Dani Rodrik and Gordon Hanson. It aims to replace neoliberal policy paradigms with something new and is one of many such programs at major universities in the US. Many of these institutions are vying to become the epicenter of new economic thinking, just as the University of Chicago was the epicenter of neoliberalism.

Khanna summed up the challenge of the moment: “If we can’t get the economy right, we won’t have multiracial democracy.” That formulation itself represents something new — in the past, conversations between racial equality and class inequality in the US were separate. But Democrats are increasingly trying to tie the two together as they work to trace the contours of a post-neoliberal economy.

That was the subject of another big shindig last week, sponsored by the Roosevelt Institute, in which progressive politicians (many from within the government) gathered to discuss the details of US industrial policy. While these aren’t completely clear yet, one thing is: All of this is the opposite of trickle-down.

