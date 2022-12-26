The new leak of the Samsung Galaxy S23 gives us a full picture of the design

There are still rumors and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and today we have some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra that have surfaced on the web ahead of an expected February launch.

These images are from 91 mobiles (opens in new tab) (through SamMobile (opens in new tab)), a source with a decent track record when it comes to the accuracy of its information. These photos certainly look like they’re authentic, although of course we can’t consider them official just yet.

Just a few days ago, we heard about the “signature” colors these phones would come in, the colors that will be most common in promotional materials. Here’s where we can actually see those shades: pink for the Plus and green for the Ultra.

More than phones

These promo images highlight Samsung’s growing ecosystem of products — the company is about much more than phones or course, and we also see Samsung wireless earbuds and smartwatches in these photos.

The Samsung Galaxy Plus image shows how the design will change next year, with the same raised camera lenses as the Ultra (the standard model is also expected to follow). However, the Ultra phone itself won’t look very different from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So when are we actually going to see these smartphones appear? The latest information on that suggests that the launch date is set for Wednesday, February 1, so we don’t have long to wait.

Analysis: Another big year for Samsung

Of course, Samsung already sells a large number of smartphones, but it’s always looking to sell more of them – and the Galaxy S23 phones (the standard model, the Plus model and the Ultra model) will be a critical part of that mission in 2023.

While the company has handsets available across a range of price points, it’s the S-series devices that really set the standard. Keep in mind that these phones will go head-to-head with the iPhone 15, which is expected in September.

Thanks to a new leak, we also believe that Google may be expanding its flagship Pixel range to three or even four models in the coming years, which will once again give the Galaxy S devices more competition in what is already a crowded market.

From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the Galaxy S23 phones will have the performance and camera upgrades to compete with the best phones of 2023 – although as you can see from the leaked images above, there isn’t much is likely to change in terms of the aesthetics of the handsets.