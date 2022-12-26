The new leak of the Samsung Galaxy S23 gives us a full picture of the design

Tech
By Jacky
There are still rumors and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and today we have some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra that have surfaced on the web ahead of an expected February launch.

These images are from 91 mobiles (opens in new tab) (through SamMobile (opens in new tab)), a source with a decent track record when it comes to the accuracy of its information. These photos certainly look like they’re authentic, although of course we can’t consider them official just yet.

