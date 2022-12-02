The New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Has Me Fearing Death

Over at Esquire, we’re still processing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not let us rest. Or Disney, really. Right around the time we saw the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a preview for May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also dropped.

Before we get there: just know that multiversal antics be damned, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will absolutely end the team’s run in the MCU. Back in July, Guardians director James Gunn said, “All I care about is like what this team is and being really true to the story of these characters and finishing the story in an honorable way and telling Rocket’s story fully, and telling Nebula’s story fully and telling [Peter] Quill’s story fully and really getting into what this is now.”

Well, what is that story? Well, Gunn has been teasing for a long time now that the end of his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is a Rocket Raccoon story. The preview definitely confirmed this. And the brief look is a heartbreaking watch—yet it teases that Rocket’s origin story, where we learn how a raccoon became a whip-smart criminal, will be at the heart of the film.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see that Groot (formerly Baby Groot and Teenage Groot) has grown up even more. Will Poulter’s newcomer, Adam Warlock, also pops up in the clip, yet we don’t see how he’ll factor into the larger story. As for the rest of the crew, it seems as if the film’s other main focus will be on the relationship between Quill and Gamora. Or lack thereof. If you’ll remember, the Gamora we first met in the MCU died in Avengers: Infinity War, as Thanos’s sacrifice to acquire the Soul Stone. A version of Gamora who never met the Guardians appeared in Avengers: Endgame, convincing Nebula to betray Thanos. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Comic-Con trailer, which has not been released to the public, shows this Gamora with the Ravagers, taking a meeting with a (very) surprised Quill. Later on in that preview, we glimpse Quill trying to rekindle his relationship with Gamora, who curtly reminds him that whomever he fell in love with, she is not that person. Harsh.

Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the end of the intergalactic team (at least in its current iteration), you have to wonder—will any of our favorites not make it out alive? We hate to say it, but there will most likely be some casualties. Dave Bautista has already said that he’ll leave the MCU for good after the final Guardians of the Galaxy film wraps, so he might be the surest bet. (Plus the hole-in-his-chest situation in the new trailer.) The whole Rocket Raccoon arc surely seems to be leading somewhere devastating, but we’d rather see the little guy get the happy ending he deserves. Either way, we have to wait a quite a bit for answers. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

