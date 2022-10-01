The new ‘Fab Four’: Portrait a clear sign that King Charles’ reign will be centred on senior royals

<!–

Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the King last night to mark the start of his reign, after the Royal Family’s period of mourning for the Queen ended.

In a clear sign that King Charles’s sovereignty will be less formal and more focused on the four oldest members of the family, the new monarch is seen relaxed with his hand in his pocket and his arm around his wife Camila. the queen consort

Joining them are William and Kate, who also look confident but relaxed as they contemplate their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The image, which was described by an insider as a combination of “formal and informal”, was taken before a reception for foreign dignitaries on the eve of the queen’s state funeral.

Not too long ago, it was Princes William and Harry, along with their wives, who had been dubbed the ‘Fab Four’, holding high hopes for the future of the Royal Family.

This, however, is an alternate ‘Fab Four’ image, as the King, Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales stand together at the top of the Ministers’ Stairs before a painting of the King George III at Buckingham Palace.

The last photo taken of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II -two days before she died- when she met Liz Truss and asked her to form a government

Despite the sadness of the occasion, a photographer had been invited to capture ‘an important moment in history’.

King Charles has made it clear that he will need to trust his eldest son and daughter-in-law when he takes on the new role of Head of State.

In recognition of this, he made them the Prince and Princess of Wales in his first address to the nation after ascending the Throne.

The day before the picture was taken, the King and Prince of Wales met for a surprise walk and greet to people waiting in line for Her Late Majesty’s funeral.

Last week, the king received the heads of kingdoms at Balmoral, including Ralph Gonsalves (right), the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who proposed a referendum to remove the British monarch as head of state in his country.

The portrait was taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, who was chosen by Kate and William to photograph their son, Prince George, on his fourth birthday.

