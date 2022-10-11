The new compound that destroys the MRSA superbug

Frontiers in Microbiology (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2022.948343″ width=”800″ height=”366″/> Structures of novel linear polyamines with enhanced anti-staphylococcal activity used in this study. Credit: Frontiers in Microbiology (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2022.948343



Scientists from the University of Bath led by Dr. Maisem Laabei and Dr. Ian Blagbrough have discovered a compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and makes it more vulnerable to antibiotics.

The new compound — a polyamine — appears to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes (among other things) deadly Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections by disrupting the pathogen’s cell membrane.

The compound was tested in vitro against 10 different antibiotic-resistant strains of S. aureus, including some known to be resistant to vancomycin, the last drug of choice given to patients battling MRSA infection. The compound was completely successful against all strains resulting in no further bacterial growth.

The study shows that the compound not only directly destroys S. aureus, but can also restore the susceptibility of multidrug resistant strains of bacteria to three major antibiotics (daptomycin, oxacillin and vancomycin). This could mean that antibiotics that have become ineffective through decades of overuse may eventually regain their ability to control serious infections.

“We’re not quite sure why these synergies occur between the compound and antibiotics, but we’d like to explore this further,” said Dr. Laabei, a researcher at the Department of Live Sciences in Bath.

The vulnerability of the pathogen

Polyamines are naturally occurring compounds found in most living organisms. Until a decade ago, they were thought to be essential to all life, but scientists now know that they are both absent from, and toxic to, S. aureus. Since making this discovery, researchers have attempted to exploit the pathogen’s unusual vulnerability to polyamines to inhibit bacterial growth.

Now Dr. Laabei and his colleagues discovered that a modified polyamine (called AHA-1394) is much more effective at destroying antibiotic-resistant strains of S. aureus than even the most active natural polyamine.

dr. Laabei explains that “Using our new compound destroys the pathogen—meaning growth is inhibited—when used at a concentration more than 128 times lower than that needed to destroy the pathogen when we kill it.” use a natural polyamine.”

“This is important because drugs with the lowest minimum inhibitory concentration are likely to be more effective antimicrobials and safer for the patient.”

While further research is needed, Dr. Laabei said the new compound “may have important implications in a clinical setting as a new treatment option.”

He says that “Preliminary research suggests that the compound is non-toxic to humans, which is of course essential. In our next study, for which we are seeking funding, we hope to focus on the precise mechanisms used by the compound to make S We believe the compound attacks the membrane of S. aureus, making the membrane permeable, resulting in bacterial death.”

The compound was also tested against biofilm – the thin, hard-to-treat layer of microorganisms that grows on hard surfaces (seen, for example, as plaque or a stubborn film on urinary catheters) and can lead to serious infections. The results were also promising here, with the compound preventing the formation of new biofilm, but not disrupting the existing biofilm.

Antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic resistance (or antimicrobial resistance – AMR) is a major threat to human health around the world, and S. aureus has become one of the most notorious multidrug resistant pathogens.

A recent study looking back at the health effects of AMR in 2019 found that the pathogen was associated with one million deaths worldwide from infections that failed to respond to antibiotics.

S. aureus occurs in 30% of the population, lives in the nasal passages and on the skin, and usually does not cause infection. Until recently, an MRSA infection was considered a hospital problem, and those affected were usually people with already compromised immune systems. However, over the past 20 years, for complex and only partially understood reasons, there has been a rise in infections across the community, even in otherwise healthy individuals, adding a sense of urgency to the search for new ways to tackle the problem.

“New treatments are urgently needed to treat infections,” said Dr. laabei.

The research was published in Frontiers in Microbiology.

