The new cast of the Real Housewives of New York reboot is revealed and includes Jenna Lyons

The cast for the new season 14 of the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed!

Andy Cohen announced the seven new ladies who will be taking over RHONY during the final night of BravoCon in 2022 on Sunday.

The cast includes openly gay former J.Crew president Jenna Lyons, as well as fashion blogger Sai De Silva, model Ubah Hassan, owner of home renovation and design company Erin Dana Lichy, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing professional Brynn Whitfield.

Cohen surprised fans with the news during a recording of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at BravoCon, with the women on stage.

The new cast is certainly more diverse, with Taank as the first Indian housewife, after Cohen previously stated he wanted a cast that better portrayed New York City.

Production for the show will begin this fall, with the new season set to premiere sometime in 2023.

The network announced in March that they would be recasting RHONY next season 13.

The official logline for the show reveals that it will be “following a brand new group of seven dynamic women who are active in the same social circles and thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world.”

“From fashion and real estate to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and overcrowded social calendars in the city that never sleeps.”

Taank shared a photo of the new cast on her Instagram, writing: “The revolution will be televised. It is an honor to be the FIRST Indian to be cast in this franchise. LFG!!!’

Lyons also shared another photo of the cast with Andy on her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank God I was wearing pants.”

Meanwhile, De Silva shared a photo of her sexy outfit, writing, “So glad I can finally spill the beans at BravoCon tonight!”

The reboot series should definitely be interesting thanks to the intriguing new cast.

Lyons knows a thing or two about building a brand, but now she’s ditched the corporate world to build her own.

Lyons started working as a J. Crew designer right after school. Her star rose significantly after Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama wore J. Crew to the 2009 presidential inauguration.

She worked her way up to president and creative director before leaving the company in 2017 amid poor sales.

She currently lives in New York with her longtime friend Courtney Crangi, 43, and her son Beckett Mazeau.

Hassan, 35, is a Somali model and philanthropist who was noticed at a young age by a photographer in Canada and embarked on a modeling career. She is also the founder of UBAHHOT, a hot sauce company.

De Silva, 41, is the creative director of the blog Scout the City. Born and raised in New York, she currently lives in Brooklyn with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Taank is a fashion publicist of British Indian descent, married to her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa. The couple share twin boys.

Savetsky, 36, is a digital influencer and the wife of plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky and mother of three.

Lichy is a home renovation and design company owner who grew up in Manhattan. She is married to attorney and owner of Lichy Law, Abraham Lichy, and shares three children with him.

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing professional and social media influencer.

Bravo is also launching a ‘Legacy’ version of the show featuring original New York alums.

It comes after the show’s ratings plummeted during season 13, which stars Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, and Luann de Lesseps.

Speaking about the show at BravoCon, Cohen said, “I think our plan is actually brilliant because we’re not just giving people a brand new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside. of this little stamp area on the Upper East Side of these women we’ve been tracking for years.”

“But we can still be with the women we love, whatever the legacy show is called. And so I think this is the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

Real Housewives of New York City premiered on March 4, 2008 and starred Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Alex McCord, and Ramona Singer.