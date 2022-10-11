The new AirPods Pro are already $25 off for Prime Day

Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods Pro earphones have only been on the market for a few weeks, but they’re already on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is selling the 2nd generation AirPods Pro for $224, a savings of $25 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro look almost identical to the original model, but they have been dramatically improved on the inside. Battery life is longer (6 hours vs. 4.5 hours), noise reduction is better, they include Apple’s new Adaptive Transparency feature that blocks only loud sounds, and sound quality has improved significantly. You also get a new charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop and can be charged with an Apple Watch charger.

In our 4.5-star review, we called AirPods Pro “the best choice for those who use Apple products.” So grab a pair and treat your ears to something special