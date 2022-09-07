The NeverEnding Story being eyed by several studios and streamers to be the next big adaptation

<!–

With fans flocking to HBO’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, studios and streamers are scrambling to find the next big fantasy adaptation… which might just be The NeverEnding Story.

Michael Ende’s novel NeverEnding Story was first published in German in 1979, and the first English-language version arrived in 1983, a year before the 1984 film directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

A number of studios and streamers are currently hunting for the rights to the project, with Deadline report that multi-million dollar offers are already on the table.

The German agency AVA represents the rights to the franchise, although they have not commented on these developments.

The novel is about an overweight boy, Bastian Balthasar Bux, who has been neglected by his father after the death of his mother.

He falls victim to relentless bullying and one day, while on the run from his bullies, he escapes into a Carl Conrad Coreander bookstore, where he finds the magical text called The NeverEnding Story.

The boy steals the book and finds himself reading it while hiding from the bullies in his school attic, where he escapes into the world of Fantastica.

The book topped the Der Spiegel bestseller lists in West Germany for a whopping 113 weeks, and it remained on the list for a total of 332 weeks.

The 1984 film was famed German director Wolfgang Petersen’s first English-language film, although it only took up the first half of the book.

The film spawned the 1990 sequel The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter, which used the second half of the book, and the 1994 sequel, The NeverEnding Story III, which was not based on the books but featured a young Jack Black. .

There were a number of TV movies and a short-lived TV show based on the book, although no new IP has been based in nearly two decades.

The film was in the zeitgeist a few years back when Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) performed the film’s synth theme song.

Several years ago, Warner Bros. (who released the 1984 film) to secure the rights to a new project with Leonardo DiCaprio’s company Appian Way, but that never happened.

Now, the legacy of author Ende, who passed away in 1995 at age 65, is sparking interest from both American and European suitors, though it’s unclear whether there is a frontrunner.

There is currently no creative team associated with the project.

