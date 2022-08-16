The N.B.A. won’t schedule games on Election Day in November, in hopes of encouraging voting.

The National Basketball Association said Tuesday it would not schedule games on Election Day, Nov. 8, in an effort to encourage fans, players and officials to vote.

All 30 teams play the night before the election as part of what the league calls a “civic engagement night.”

The plan was first reported by NBC News.

The league normally treats Election Day like any other on the schedule. In 2018 there were four games on Election Day and in 2016 six on the day. The 2020 season had not yet started on Election Day that year due to the coronavirus pandemic.