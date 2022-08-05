The Mysterious Dance of the Cricket Embryos

In June, 100 fruit fly scientists gathered on the Greek island of Crete for their biennial gathering. Among them was Cassandra Extavour, a Canadian geneticist at Harvard University. Her laboratory works with fruit flies to study evolution and development – ‘evo devo’. Usually, such scientists choose as their “model organism” the species Drosophila melanogaster – a winged workhorse that lives on at least some Nobel Prizes in physiology and medicine.

But dr. Extavour is also known for breeding alternative species as model organisms. She is particularly fond of the cricket, especially Gryllus bimaculatus, the two-spotted field cricket, even though it doesn’t enjoy anything close to the fruit fly’s following yet. (Some 250 principal investigators had signed up to attend the meeting in Crete.)

“It’s crazy,” she said during a video interview from her hotel room, as she smeared a beetle. “If we were to try to meet with all the heads of labs working on that species of cricket, there might be five or ten of us.”