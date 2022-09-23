The MySilvi silk pillowcases have been approved by TikTok influencers to improve skin and hair

SHOPPING: The products in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

Beauty sleep and the surface you lay your face on at night are closely linked.

Beauty influencers say clearer skin, more sleep results in an improved immune system and better mood, and longer-lasting blowouts can all be achieved by switching to a silk pillowcase. And if you want an affordable way to start with silk Silvi Anti-Acne pillowcase is reduced to $57 if you use code TICK TOCK at checkout.

Even better is that there are several health-promoting benefits MySilvi cushion cover than just the fact that it’s crazy about silk. It is also coated with a silver treatment that is proven to eliminate 99.7 percent of bacteria.

Sleeping on a Silvi pillow will mean your face is exposed to less acne-causing bacteria, which will greatly reduce the amount you have to spend on skin care. Shoppers say the smooth surface also helps them relax so they sleep better. Less friction on the head and face even means smoother hair and less frizz on the head. To save $5, use code TIKTOK at checkout. Store

Did you know that cotton pillowcases have 1000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat after just three days?

A breeding ground for bacteria, this can worsen existing acne, clog pores and lead to skin irritation. Change your traditional cotton pillowcase to a silk you could stop bad skin days at the source.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video says more and you can see exactly how Silvi cushion cover is better at fighting acne-causing and allergy-exacerbating bacteria than other pillowcases in a viral TikTok video.

A TikToker took a sample of cotton and examined how many bacteria it picked up over the course of seven days. In contrast, the Silvi silver-plated silk pillowcase remained clean

The video shows a person cutting a piece of fabric from cotton pillowcases and a piece from one Silvi silk pillowcase to test what nasty particles and bad bits grow from it.

After seven days, the bacteria on the cotton has grown dramatically, but there is almost nothing visible to the naked eye on the Silvi fabric.

But does the growth of bacteria in a petri dish equate to real-life results? The answer is a resounding yes with not just one before and after picture for this, but hundreds both on social media and reviews section of Silvi’s website.

This before and after picture is the result of using the Silvi pillow cover for 14 days. No other skin care routines were performed

TikTok user Samantha.Elle showed an incredible transformation after swapping cotton pillowcases for Silvi silk covers.

There’s no need to compromise on bedroom decor for better skin, hair or sleep, as Silvi pillowcases are available in seven super cute colours.

Would you like to brighten up your room with rainbow pastel vibes? There is a pillow cover for that. Do you like a more neutral shade? The sand color is full of smart, chic vibes and is one of Silvi’s bestsellers.

The sand colored Silvi cushion cover is a cross between beige and pink and is one of the most popular shades on the internet

For extra bright rainbow vibes, the Silvi pillowcase in tie dye will brighten up your boudoir and set the stage for some happy dreams

After showing photos and video to prove how transformative pillow covers can be, if you’re still in doubt, be sure to check out the reviews on the Silvi website.

There are thousands of five-star reviews with customers saying it’s the best pillow they’ve ever slept on.

“This is the best pillow case ever,” wrote one shopper. ‘I’ve been using silk pillowcases for years, I’ve tried them all! From the most expensive to the more affordable – none of them even come close to Silvi. My skin has completely transformed and is now the clearest it has ever been. I am more than impressed!’

Another added: ‘Truly the best investment I could have made for my skincare routine as I have seen continuous visible improvements since I started using!’

