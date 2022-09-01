The My Kitchen Rules grand finale was a ratings bonanza for Channel 7.

<!–

The grand finale of My Kitchen Rules on Wednesday night was a ratings hit for Channel Seven, despite seemingly lackluster ratings over the previous 15 episodes of Season 12 this year.

Janelle and Monzir won the grand final and won a $100,000 prize.

The nail-biting run-up of the last 15 minutes to announcing their win drew an average metro audience of 643,000, while the preceding 67 minutes drew 528,000 viewers across the country.

MKR, which returned to the Seven Network this year after a two-year hiatus, finished second only to Channel 9’s The Block (744,000).

On Channel 10, The Amazing Race Australia, hosted by Beau Ryan, ended with a paltry 471,000 viewers.

Ahead of the MKR Grand Finale, respected TV critic Colin Vickery told TV Tonight that the cooking game show’s disappointing ratings for the season were misleading.

Vickery believes ‘Total TV Numbers’ are a more accurate measure of MKR’s ratings success.

These are ratings that consider fans watching the cooking competition in regional areas across Australia, in addition to catch-up and BVOD (broadcaster video on demand) viewers.

Using this statistic, My Kitchen Rules routinely brought in over 900,000 viewers per episode.

The report said recent episodes of MKR have reached 964,000, 967,000 and 868,000 in ‘Total TV’ ratings.

The publication said these numbers compare favorably with Channel 10’s MasterChef Australia.

Vickery said the show’s ratings had remained high even after famed British chef Nigella Lawson left the season halfway through.

He said new guest judges, including Matt Preston and Colin Fassnidge, have continued to lure fans.

Vickery added that the Total TV numbers clearly indicate that there is plenty of room in the market for both MRK and MasterChef.

He correctly predicted that Channel Seven would bring MKR back for a 13th season next year.

Glamorous British chef and food writer, Nigella Lawson, 62, left MKR midway through Season 12

“If total TV numbers are taken into account, the My Kitchen Rules back-to-basics reboot should be considered a success,” Vickery said before Wednesday’s grand finale.

“I’m sure Channel Seven will announce a season for 2023.”

Seven has already done a casting for the next season of MRK.