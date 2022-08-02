The Mueller juicer is reduced on Amazon by 20% to $69.97 and has more than 28,000 five star reviews

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

It can be difficult to consume the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables per day that are necessary for good health, beautiful skin, hair and joints.

But if you have a juicer at home, you can start your day energized fresh juice and top up later in the day if you haven’t met your fruit and vegetable quota.

Many people are put off by the perceived price of juicers, but the technology is becoming more affordable – with the Mueller ultra power juicer reduced on Amazon to $69.97

Simply throw the fruit into the hopper, select one of the two speeds and wait a few seconds for fresh juice that is smooth and free of pulp. Even better, cleanup is easy. A culinary grade stainless steel slicing disc is surrounded by a micro-mesh filter to extract more juice, vitamins and minerals, and are all easy to clean and assemble in seconds. A low speed runs from 12000 to 15000 RPM for softer fruits such as oranges, apples, grapes or tomatoes; while the high speed runs from 15000 to 18000 RPM for tougher fruits like carrots, celery, beets, kale, ginger and more. Store

With its sleek stainless steel design and low countertop footprint, it has the power of a much larger, bulkier, and more expensive juicer at a fraction of the size and cost.

Unlike smoothies, which can be thick to drink, the Mueller juicer will pulverize the fruit to create a smooth liquid, with barely noticeable pulp.

And it’s so fast and powerful that a 16 oz cup of juice is ready in just seconds.

With the Mueller juicer you can start the day with no fuss with fresh orange juice – you can put half oranges in the funnel and collect a smooth liquid in a cup in seconds

Starting the day with fresh orange juice made from scratch feels like a real treat, is packed with immune-boosting vitamin C and helps you eliminate the store-bought sugars and preservatives from your diet.

The $69.97 price is a real bargain right now, as it has five-star reviews from over 28,000 Amazon shoppers. Some even go so far as to say it has been “life-changing.”

A shopper explains: ‘This product is so amazing it’s life changing. After I started using this machine, my doctor was impressed with the results of my blood test.”

Another added: ‘This juicer has made my life so much easier…I love making ginger shots and now that I have this juicer I can make even more things. It’s easy to clean for a decent price compared to the hundreds of dollars that other large juicers cost.”

Kids often complain about eating fruits and vegetables, but most love the taste of juice – the Mueller juicer is a natural way to help them increase their vitamin intake

There are two speed settings with the lower setting suitable for soft fruits such as oranges and peaches, while the higher setting can juice up to 18,000 watts harder products such as carrots, ginger and celery.

If you want to improve your eyesight with carrot juice or reduce inflammation and remove toxins with celery juice, the Mueller juicer allows you to make it at home whenever you want, for just the price of the raw materials.

In just a year, the juicer will pay for itself several times over as you no longer have to spend more than $5 on store-bought juices.

There’s no need to hand-prepare fruit, as the 3-inch shoot can hold most fruits and vegetables without having to chop or get sticky.

A 3-inch funnel on the Mueller juicer means most fruit can go whole. No need to chop or prepare anything

And if you increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, you should see improvements in your health and appearance – all thanks to the small but powerful Mueller juicer.

“This is my new best health buddy,” added another Amazon shopper who gave the juicer five full stars. “If your goal is to be healthy, this purchase won’t disappoint. I absolutely love this juicer, it’s so easy to clean next to its powerful motor.’