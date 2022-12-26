The mother talks about the joy of the daughter’s recovery, as scientists say that the new era offers hope of curing cancer

A mother recounted her joy after a new therapy saved her daughter from cancer

They hope to use a new generation of therapy to ‘revolutionize treatment’

Scientists hope to cure some of the deadliest childhood cancers in a decade

Scientists developing the next generation of personalized medicines hope to cure some of the deadliest childhood cancers in the next decade.

CAR T-cell therapy, which reprograms a person’s immune system to fight cancer, is already being used to treat some children with leukemia.

Now an international team is adapting the method to target solid tumors, such as brain tumors and sarcomas, soft tissue cancers, which have very low survival rates.

They hope this next generation of CAR-T therapy will “revolutionize treatment” and become the standard of care for pediatric tumors within a decade.

Amber Gooch-Boags, 13 (pictured with her mother, Jemma), was diagnosed with inoperable parameningeal embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (tumors of the head and neck) when she was seven years old.

My girl survived…everyone should have a happy ending A mother whose young daughter survived cancer said new treatments could help all families have a happy ending like hers. Amber Gooch-Boags, 13, was diagnosed with inoperable parameningeal embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (head and neck tumors) when she was seven years old. A teacher first noticed her symptoms when one side of her face suddenly drooped at a school party. Her mother, Jemma, 40, said Amber was in “agony … but the doctors said it was Bell’s palsy.” When Amber couldn’t walk in a straight line, she was taken to the hospital and a brain scan found her tumor. Over the next six months, she had nine cycles of chemotherapy and was flown to Florida for ten weeks of proton beam therapy that was not available in the UK. The treatment, a type of radiation therapy, was a turning point for Amber, who is now back in school full time. The family, from Suffolk, wants to raise money for more treatment research, and Ms Gooch-Boags says: “Everyone should have the same luck as us, everyone should have a happy ending.”

Experts are confident that the research, which is partly funded by Cancer Research UK, will improve survival and bring hope to patients where there has been so little for decades.

Professor Catherine Bollard, from Children’s National Hospital, Washington DC, said: “Many pediatric patients who have relapsed are still receiving the same treatment that children 30 years ago received with truly dismal results of less than 20 per cent survival. long-term”. ‘

CAR-T therapy works by removing a type of immune system cell, called a T cell, from the patient’s blood.

Those cells are then genetically modified in the laboratory so that they recognize and fight cancer cells, before multiplying and then infusing them back into the patient.

The trials found that up to 90 percent of children who received it as a last resort for an aggressive type of blood cancer went into remission, leading to its implementation in the NHS four years ago. Since then, more than 140 patients have received the treatment.

But while survival has increased for children’s blood cancers, some solid tumors have seen little improvement for decades.

Therefore, the NexTGen team of researchers submitted a successful bid for the Cancer Grand Challenges, an initiative founded by Cancer Research UK and the US National Cancer Institute. They have received £20 million of funding to tailor the type of Immunotherapy for solid tumors in children. Early trials in neuroblastoma and a type of brain tumor had some success, showing that CAR-T cells can shrink tumors, but not cure cancer or stop its growth.

Additional trials next year will try to further develop the cells to address this problem.

Dr Karin Straathof, a pediatric oncologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, explained that unlike leukaemia, solid cancers can be protected from T cells, so overcoming this will be key.

The project, involving eight institutions from the US, UK and France, is an example of the pioneering research being carried out to try to turn the tide on childhood cancers, which is called for to our readers to support. The Daily Mail has partnered with Cancer Research UK to launch the Fighting to Beat Children’s Cancer campaign.

All money raised will support Cancer Research UK’s work on cancers affecting children and young people, so that more young people aged 0-24 can survive cancer with a good quality of life.

Dr Bollard, who leads the US team together with Dr Martin Pule at the UCL Cancer Institute in the UK, said their work “gives a degree of hope to patients where there has been little to no hope for decades.”

